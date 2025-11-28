MKUltra? CIA?

‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation which originated within the Department of Defense of the US government in 1962. The proposals called for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against US military and civilian targets, blame them on the Cuban government, and use them to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes,[2] a fabricated ‘shoot down’ of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba,’

You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! You think Global COVID Summit (Global Crisis Summit) money whores (now calling it the International Crisis Summit/ICS) will let it be over? You think the donor money whores, the

Freedom Fighter money whores, the Freedom Fighter Media whores, the Deepstate cabal will let it be over? You see them still, hands out begging you "gimme gimme"; it ain't over till it's over!!

It’s over Johnny, it’s over!

These malfeasants, these evil beasts, these bastards, they gots money to make, they gots populations to cull, to depopulate with their binary/tertiary bioweapon, the Malone, Weissman, Bourla, Sahin et al. mRNA technology underpinning mRNA COVID gene injection; they have people to kill, they just got started!

You just don’t turn it off!!! You can’t!

The mRNA remake of society, the transformation of the globe, the culling of the weak so that the elite entitled rich people can overlord and rule over you/us…only they are entitled to live…not us! Not you!

They decided that…Malone seemed to have decided that too…

It ain’t over, they coming again with lockdowns and masks and more of the deadly Malone, Weissman, Bourla, Sahin et al. mRNA technology underpinning mRNA COVID gene injection, they coming! They will kill you again with the denial of treatment when they close hospitals again but only care for their coming fake fraud disease X, will kill you and children again with lockdowns, school closures etc., business closures, they will kill you more with the mRNA type vaccines, they will and they will kill our parents and grand-parents with the devastating and catastrophic medical management, the deadly hospitals protocols like isolation, dehydration, sedation with midazolam, propofol etc., with Remdesivir, and then deadly tools like the ventilator. They will. It’s set already.

Question is will you let them?

IMO, it ain’t over till it’s over!

Dr. Paul Alexander

·

Jan 31

As I have said, you drag these beasts, the entire 43 Horsemen into courts for proper judges and juries to deal with them and pronounce judgement, either way, innocent or guilty, we accept and we move on. If they did however cost lives as per judges ruling and if judges say death penalty then we hang them via the legal system. We have no mercy as they had none for our parents, granny etc. They suffered granny!

Dr. Paul Alexander

·

Jan 31

You think COVID is over? Not the fake pandemic etc. but the OPERATION? You think? That the Op is done? No, it is far from over, there is still too much power to grab and free money to beg for and dark actions to implement…the Op is still unfolding with more iterations and stages….

you think Bin Laden was real? No, the only thing real are/were IMO the poor souls who came down in those buildings and our soldiers who died for a lie and the thousands of innocent Middle Eastern people killed for a Bush neocon lie…

it is as real as Congressional House Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS…as real as his honesty and benevolence to America…that is how real it is…that two-timing liar…sellout…it is as real as those Trannies, those hard back men with penises who say they are women…who get to enter your kids bathrooms, like Lia Thomas, leering at them, hoping for a few seconds to touch them and likely rape them, those men with testicles…its as real as that, those tranny men with penises who tell you today they are a woman, telling you given time alone with women in bathrooms and wherever, that they will NOT rape them…its that real…it is as real as telling you that they are NOT really pedophiles and would be rapists…that real. it’s as real as men who commit crimes, convincing judges they are women, to sentence them to women prisons, and they telling the judge I am a woman, why would those women be at risk of rape of pregnancy from…that real…

See my substack:

You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! You think Global COVID Summit (Global Crisis Summit) money whores will let it be over? You think the donor money whores, the (substack.com)

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

