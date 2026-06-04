Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4m

This is awful news!

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
15m

The real problem isn't the politicians. The problem is the citizens that think politicians are noble. We get the government we voted for. Just look at LA. Potential cheating aside.

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