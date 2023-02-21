It's the spike protein, stupid! Novavax Myo-pericarditis (Myocarditis & pericarditis): "Myopericarditis Associated with the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine (NVX-CoV2373): A Retrospective Analysis"
Point is that whether it's mRNA technology gene injections or DNA adenoviral or Novavax etc., they all end in same place, the synthetic spike protein which is toxic business deadly end of virus or vax
Key finding: ‘myopericarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccines seem to be an adverse reaction of a different frequency according to the type of vaccine. The new NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax) vaccine shows an increased disproportionality for myopericarditis similar to mRNA vaccines.’
All of the COVID gene injections platforms are dangerous, all must be stopped, must be pulled from market.
SOURCE:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40801-023-00355-5
Research background:
Researchers sought to analyze ‘the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in association with NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax)…
In total, 61 ICSRs included NVX-CoV2373. Most of the reports originated in Australia (50; 82.0%); 24 (39.3%) were considered serious. None of them were fatal. The median age of individuals was 35.5 years old, and most were males (38; 62.3%). Chest pain was the most common co-reported event 43 (70.5%). The median induction period was 3 days after immunization. Increased disproportionality for myopericarditis was found for NVX-CoV2373 (ROR 14.47, 95% confidence interval [CI] 11.22–18.67) and mRNA vaccines: BNT162b2 (ROR 17.15, 95% CI 16.88–17.42) and mRNA-1273 (ROR 6.92, 95% CI 6.77–7.08). Higher values were found in males. The adenoviral vector-based vaccine Ad26.COV2.S showed slightly increased disproportionality (ROR 1.83, 95% CI 1.70–1.98), whereas no increased disproportionality was found for ChAdOx1.
Conclusions
NVX-CoV2373 vaccine showed a similar increased disproportionality for myopericarditis as mRNA vaccines. More evidence from controlled studies is necessary; however, a precautionary approach is warranted. Healthcare professionals should be aware of the potential occurrence of myopericarditis with this new vaccine.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please look into this...a diabolical new revelation...four doctors have backed this research up and it is terrifying...
Uninjected Have Same Nanotech, Clots, Graphene as Injected...they have captured and poisoned us all...
https://rumble.com/v29oksg-live-8-uncensored-maria-zeee-rages-uninjected-have-same-nanotech-clots-grap.html#comment-197099722
and the mRNA is a head fake - a distraction - from the most hideous turth about vax contents...graphene hydroxide - nanoscale razors...undetectable by most, since since they are the thickness of one atom...Dr. Paulo Campra found them in all the vials...
How to comprehend this level of evil...
https://odysee.com/@Covid19:5f/EXPOSED-!!-GRAPHENE-_RAZOR-BLADES_-FOUND-IN-THE-COVID-BIO-WEAPON-!!-(-DR.-ANDREAS-NOACK-):e
The WEF globalist depopulation climate hysteria religion cult psychopaths should have been Nuremberged years ago. Wake up fools who run hospitals.