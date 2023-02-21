Key finding: ‘myopericarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccines seem to be an adverse reaction of a different frequency according to the type of vaccine. The new NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax) vaccine shows an increased disproportionality for myopericarditis similar to mRNA vaccines.’

All of the COVID gene injections platforms are dangerous, all must be stopped, must be pulled from market.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40801-023-00355-5

Researchers sought to analyze ‘the cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in association with NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax)…

In total, 61 ICSRs included NVX-CoV2373. Most of the reports originated in Australia (50; 82.0%); 24 (39.3%) were considered serious. None of them were fatal. The median age of individuals was 35.5 years old, and most were males (38; 62.3%). Chest pain was the most common co-reported event 43 (70.5%). The median induction period was 3 days after immunization. Increased disproportionality for myopericarditis was found for NVX-CoV2373 (ROR 14.47, 95% confidence interval [CI] 11.22–18.67) and mRNA vaccines: BNT162b2 (ROR 17.15, 95% CI 16.88–17.42) and mRNA-1273 (ROR 6.92, 95% CI 6.77–7.08). Higher values were found in males. The adenoviral vector-based vaccine Ad26.COV2.S showed slightly increased disproportionality (ROR 1.83, 95% CI 1.70–1.98), whereas no increased disproportionality was found for ChAdOx1.

NVX-CoV2373 vaccine showed a similar increased disproportionality for myopericarditis as mRNA vaccines. More evidence from controlled studies is necessary; however, a precautionary approach is warranted. Healthcare professionals should be aware of the potential occurrence of myopericarditis with this new vaccine.’