Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7m

The most troubling aspect of all this is that no one is scheduled to go to jail.

Reply
Share
Patrick White's avatar
Patrick White
5m

No vaccines are required especially for babies and children because it suppresses the immune system, which can cause many diseases to invade the body. Bullshit.. let food by thy medicine and medicine thy food 🙏🕊️

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture