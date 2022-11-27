It's the vaccine, stupid, it's not the virus that is causing continual perpetual emergence of infectious COVID Sub-variants; a GRADE 11 biology student can explain this to you on selection pressure!
It's the economy, stupid, focus on the economy, nothing else (Bill Clinton, POTUS USA); it's the vaccine, stupid, focus on the vaccine, nothing else (Dr. Paul Alexander)
Listen to the junk garbage by this fraud Fauci and how they went from 100% efficacious and effective COVID vaccine to now negative effectiveness; we told them this one week after they rolled out the vaccine and even before they rolled it out 2 years ago. The would not listen. Why? Because they are stupid, dumb, and malfeasant. They did this deliberately. They brought us a vaccine that drives infectious variants (natural selection ‘selecting’ out more ‘fitter’ variants), rolled out during a pandemic, using the target for your immune system (spike protein) that is the very lethal part of the actual virus. One cannot be that inept and moronic. You cannot say thousands of scientists at CDC, NIH, NIAID, and FDA are that stupid. Or are they?
SOURCE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q0NNeL4ooFFI/
I wouldn't trust any biology student to understand what is going on here as most of the course is only theories (including viruses) or based on lies (evolution). If you are fed lies during your course you are likely to believe lies thereafter.
As a former physics teacher I can tell that someone is lying to me by the way they try to force something on me without factual evidence. The harder they push it the more obvious it gets.
I also do research into things I am not familiar with and found that vaccines have a bad history.
This is why they test them for ten to twenty years before releasing them to the public and even then Big Pharma have a habit of hiding the real data and they end up paying big fines for killing people when they knew it was dangerous.
Anyone could search for this basic information and at least wait and see how things go after ten to twenty years, like they normally do.
So far it has failed as a "vaccine" as it is maiming, sterilizing and killing more people than all the other vaccines over the last 50 years.
No wonder the NIH patented covid DNA as "bioweapons" between 2000 and 2017, but they never told us about that.
They still keep calling this experimental EAU mRNA gene therapy death shot a "vaccine" while still banning safe and effective medications that would have removed their EUA.
Conclusion; this is the biggest medical scam in all history and if they don't kill us with this one then they will try, try, try again.
Yes, they are stupid. Yes, they are incompetent. Yes, they are corrupt. And yes, they are evil.
But we as a society let them do it.
What does that say about us?
That was a rhetorical question....
It’s been discussed many times before.......