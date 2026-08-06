Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1d

Oppenheimer was trying to tell us his regret...he knew he brought death...like those who brought the COVID vaccine...you see to me they know it failed and was harmful yet still brought it and it continues. I cannot forgive RFK Jr. we allowed him there and promoted him for him to do us some good, he has failed.

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Patricia
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When I read about gain of function, gene editing, advances in technology I often think that 'science' has greatest potential to kill us all.

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