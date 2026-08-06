J. Robert Oppenheimer: "I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." Oppenheimer tried to apologizer, he was saying he was sorry for the atom bomb he helped create! People like Malone Bourla Bancel
Sahin Weissman Kariko Tureci et al., Pfizer, Moderna, Moncef et al., Hahn, Azar, Jha, Rochelle, Birx, Fauci Redfield should watch this & learn to mea culpa; a Pyrrhic victory for victory at what cost?
“few people laughed, few people cried; most people were silent”
Did he cry at 0.30?
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Oppenheimer was trying to tell us his regret...he knew he brought death...like those who brought the COVID vaccine...you see to me they know it failed and was harmful yet still brought it and it continues. I cannot forgive RFK Jr. we allowed him there and promoted him for him to do us some good, he has failed.
When I read about gain of function, gene editing, advances in technology I often think that 'science' has greatest potential to kill us all.