Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
17m

Paul, why is Musk claiming that Trump is in the Epstein files and that's the reason they have not all been released? Have drugs fried Elon's brain?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture