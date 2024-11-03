in the coming MADNESS after November 5th and polls close for it is shaping up to be madness and Trump needs now to put this person in place or identify them, and this person must have GRAVITAS, command, respect across the aisle in Washington, in the congress, within America and who can take to the podium on behalf of Republican interests come November 6th to take control and guide the process with Trump’s interest at heart.

That elderly type, upstanding statesman or stateswoman. Someone that both sides of the isle trusts and WILL trust. That they would feel democracy is being safeguarded when they speak and that they can be TRUSTED. Someone who will message to the nation it is ‘OK’ to accept the winner and that the result CAN be trusted. To UNITE behind the winner. The United States is much too important a nation to the leadership of the world. And so must emerge from November 5th 2024 as intact as possible and show that democracy CAN win. Some form of it.

We need a James Baker III on Republican side.

Remember it was James Baker III who helped sort out the mess with the hanging chads Bush vs Gore. And the nation listened to him, and was calm and he ensured the WIN for Bush Jr.

This is akin to we each need a Tenzing Norgay in our lives, someone who will get up ‘to the top’, to help us in the final stretch, to get over the hurdles, just as Sir Edmund Hillary would have never gotten to the top of Everest if not for this Nepalese sherpa.

Else, the Democrats will ragdoll Trump, will ragdoll the process and WILL find that WIN! They need authority, this person needs to have huge authority, and we need him or her, lined up now and prepared…

Trump found out he did NOT know such a person or have such a person in his corner in November 2020. No one to stand up like a James A. Baker III. This is important. This on the one hand shows Trum is the ultimate outsider, which we love but what is coming needs a James A. Baker III.

Find that James A. Baker III now!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)