crazy whacked out TDS people in USA (both sides) and importantly, POTUS Trump is on foreign travel, and it is a challenge to protect him in that situation as it is so this was in poor taste by Comey and actually can be argued to be inciting violence in a charged era as it is; and so he should answer to SS what he meant…Tulsi wants him jailed. If he was trying to incite, this is serious. Must be looked at as such.

I think with this, Comey gets the Jack Ass award for this week. Single handedly putting himself in legal hot water. When this moron knows POTUS has had 2 assassination attempts on him thus far. IMO, this was unacceptable especially knowing he hates POTUS T.

In your view, is this a credible death threat or incitement threat? I think given the players involved this is a type of threat. Impossible Comey stumbled upon these, he did this himself. The shells. Statistical impossibility given it was Comey. It is like you telling the CIA can legitimately investigate the FBI or that Dahmer did not like to cannibalize/eat gay men.

What is your opinion? What should happen re Comey? Slap on the wrist or ratcheted up?