James Roguski does huge work, important to USA, he is a real warrior & has not wavered & is hammering AGAINST the PREP Act that gives liability shield to criminal doctors, health agencies, officials,
pharma CEOs, their scientists, government officials etc.; James recent stack on stopping the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA deadly vaccine: "REVOKE the Biologics Licenses for the mRNA Injections
Pfizer and Moderna
NOW is the time to push as hard as we possibly can to demand that the licenses for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA injections be revoked.”
(b)(1) The Commissioner shall notify the licensed manufacturer of the intention to revoke the biologics license, setting forth the grounds for, and offering an opportunity for a hearing on the proposed revocation if the Commissioner finds any of the following:
(vi) The licensed product is not safe and effective for all of its intended uses or is misbranded with respect to any such use.
https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-F/part-601/subpart-A/section-601.5
Send a written letter in your own words to FDA Commissioner Martin Makary:
Office of the Commissioner
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, Maryland 20993-0002
Send a direct email to FDA Commissioner Martin Makary:
Commissioner@fda.hhs.gov
CommissionersOffice@fda.hhs.gov
Commissioner_Writein@fda.gov
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
💖 Thank You James Roguski and Dr. Alexander. YES !
For the Love of God and ALL Humanity … especially ALL God’s children WORLDWIDE, who ARE NOT FOR use like Gov’t Property directed by Psychopathic & Cowardly warmongering profiteer$ empowered by their Censoring of Civil Truths !
REVOKE the corporate criminal$$$’ ’legalized’ “Prep Act” !
James has more than enough both in the UN and Canada. He is saint.