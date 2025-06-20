Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

richard noakes
When he was POTUS 45, Trump instigated the Prep Act at least 10 times, to get his vaccines into all of you, after the release of Moderna's Covid-19 virus which they made with DARPA's help and patented in 2013, then kept in a Level 4 Bio Lab for the next 6 years, to its release in 2019, according to The Expose.

You won't be able to abolish the Prep Act as long as Trump supports it, which he obviously does now that he is POTUS 47 or Trump's connection to Bill Gates which Trump refuses to discuss, so all you are doing is blowing smoke and nothing will change, irrespective of RFK, who is obviously controlled in much the same way that Trump is, by the unelected members of his Republican Party who fund it and control the politics of it - which was probably Rothschild while he was alive, but is probably the bankers who replaced him, after he died, now, because they control the finances of America and pay the money forward, to keep the whole American economy and model rolling along with US$36 Trillion in debt, to continue financing.

That is one hell of a huge lever to apply when necessary to keep control of America and Trump, in their hands - and their Prep Act is part and parcel with that and their reduction of the Human Rubbish which they see us as, but with the possibility of a war with Iran, could America call up enough adults to fight it, after exterminating, so we are told, around 600,000 Adults and at least 1.5 million babies in just America alone?

AwakeNotWoke
RFK Jr is under massive and attack every day in the mainstream press. He is working slowly but surely to reform the medical industrial complex. People need to have rational and realistic expectations. Rome wasn't built in a day.

