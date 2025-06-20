governments seek to do one thing, this being to take and amass power and will maximally abuse you with it and will never give it back e.g. PREP ACT, Patriot ACT etc. and we cannot comply our way out of it, we cannot play nice with government, we must go to the courts and ballot box…to take it back, the power…we can take down the PREP ACT by forcing congress persons and senators to vote it down…stand with us, with James. Support James and consider joining in the session and asking questions.

Noon Eastern

11am Central

10am Mountain

9am Pacific

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/OgZKou7EQMG1gmbXlXWnvw#/registration

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Congressman Chip Roy:

Chip Roy is a Member of Congress from Texas’s 21st District. He has sponsored H.R. 1432 which can be referred to as the “Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act” or the “LIABLE Act”.

(a) In general.—No Federal law, including sections 319F–3, 2111, and 2122 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d–6d, 300aa–11, 300aa–22), may make the manufacturer of a COVID–19 vaccine immune from suit or liability, or limit the liability of such a manufacturer, with respect to claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration to or the use by an individual of a COVID–19 vaccine. (e) Retroactive applicability.—This Act applies without regard to whether the administration or use of a COVID–19 vaccine occurs before, on, or after the date of enactment of this Act.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1432/text

Justin Ouimette

Justin Ouimette is the senior Vice President of Government Affairs of the State Freedom Caucus Network and President of Conservative Partnership International. He was previously Executive Director of the House Freedom Caucus, a role he had served in since 2016. Prior to that post, he served as Policy Director for the House Freedom Caucus and as Legislative Director.

James Roguski

310-619-3055

SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG

All support is deeply appreciated.

___

