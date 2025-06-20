James Roguski hosts another brain storming session on reversing the deadly PREP Act (AZAR, HAHN in Trump 1.0 & the fraud PCR created non-pandemic) that gives the Secretary of HHS power to declare
public health emergencies: RFK Jr. now has this power and we have been waiting on him to stand up against this very power he has; he railed against this for 5 years but now silent? he knows all
governments seek to do one thing, this being to take and amass power and will maximally abuse you with it and will never give it back e.g. PREP ACT, Patriot ACT etc. and we cannot comply our way out of it, we cannot play nice with government, we must go to the courts and ballot box…to take it back, the power…we can take down the PREP ACT by forcing congress persons and senators to vote it down…stand with us, with James. Support James and consider joining in the session and asking questions.
Noon Eastern
11am Central
10am Mountain
9am Pacific
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO ATTEND THE ZOOM MEETING
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/OgZKou7EQMG1gmbXlXWnvw#/registration
GUEST SPEAKERS:
Congressman Chip Roy:
Chip Roy is a Member of Congress from Texas’s 21st District. He has sponsored H.R. 1432 which can be referred to as the “Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act” or the “LIABLE Act”.
(a) In general.—No Federal law, including sections 319F–3, 2111, and 2122 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d–6d, 300aa–11, 300aa–22), may make the manufacturer of a COVID–19 vaccine immune from suit or liability, or limit the liability of such a manufacturer, with respect to claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration to or the use by an individual of a COVID–19 vaccine.
(e) Retroactive applicability.—This Act applies without regard to whether the administration or use of a COVID–19 vaccine occurs before, on, or after the date of enactment of this Act.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1432/text
Justin Ouimette
Justin Ouimette is the senior Vice President of Government Affairs of the State Freedom Caucus Network and President of Conservative Partnership International. He was previously Executive Director of the House Freedom Caucus, a role he had served in since 2016. Prior to that post, he served as Policy Director for the House Freedom Caucus and as Legislative Director.
James Roguski
310-619-3055
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
DETAILS: REPEALThePREPAct.com
SIGN THE PETITION: REPEALThePREPAct.ORG
___
When he was POTUS 45, Trump instigated the Prep Act at least 10 times, to get his vaccines into all of you, after the release of Moderna's Covid-19 virus which they made with DARPA's help and patented in 2013, then kept in a Level 4 Bio Lab for the next 6 years, to its release in 2019, according to The Expose.
You won't be able to abolish the Prep Act as long as Trump supports it, which he obviously does now that he is POTUS 47 or Trump's connection to Bill Gates which Trump refuses to discuss, so all you are doing is blowing smoke and nothing will change, irrespective of RFK, who is obviously controlled in much the same way that Trump is, by the unelected members of his Republican Party who fund it and control the politics of it - which was probably Rothschild while he was alive, but is probably the bankers who replaced him, after he died, now, because they control the finances of America and pay the money forward, to keep the whole American economy and model rolling along with US$36 Trillion in debt, to continue financing.
That is one hell of a huge lever to apply when necessary to keep control of America and Trump, in their hands - and their Prep Act is part and parcel with that and their reduction of the Human Rubbish which they see us as, but with the possibility of a war with Iran, could America call up enough adults to fight it, after exterminating, so we are told, around 600,000 Adults and at least 1.5 million babies in just America alone?
RFK Jr is under massive and attack every day in the mainstream press. He is working slowly but surely to reform the medical industrial complex. People need to have rational and realistic expectations. Rome wasn't built in a day.