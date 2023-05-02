James Thorp et al.'s research: COVID mRNA technology's Catastrophic impact on Pregnancy Outcomes & Menstrual Function; miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformation, fetal cystic
hygroma, cardiac disorders, arrhythmia, cardiac arrest, vascular mal-perfusion, growth abnormalities, fetal abnormal surveillance, fetal placental thrombosis, low amniotic fluid, and fetal death/still
SOURCE:
COVID-19 Vaccines: The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes and Menstrual Function[v1] | Preprints.org
‘Design:
Population based retrospective cohort study. Setting: US and global entries in US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).
Participants:
CDC VAERS entries from January 1, 1998 to June 30, 2022.
Main Outcome and Measures:
A proportional reporting ratio analysis is performed using data in the VAERS system comparing adverse events (AE) reported post COVID-19 vaccines with that of post-Influenza vaccines.
Results:
COVID-19 vaccines, when compared to the Influenza vaccines are associated with a significant increase in AE with all proportional reporting ratios of > 2.0:
menstrual abnormality, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformation, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal arrhythmia, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal vascular mal-perfusion, fetal growth abnormalities, fetal abnormal surveillance, fetal placental thrombosis, low amniotic fluid, and fetal death/stillbirth (all p values were much smaller than 0.05). When normalized by time-available, doses-given, or persons-received, all COVID-19 vaccine AE far exceed the safety signal on all recognized thresholds.
Conclusions:
Pregnancy and menstrual abnormalities are significantly more frequent following COVID-19 vaccinations than that of Influenza vaccinations.’
This is such important information. Try sharing it with true believers and watch them shut down.
Dr. Alexander,
Thank you for highlighting this very important publication. It is now published in the peer-reviewed Journal of American Physicians & Surgeons. Please attach this link to your article:
https://www.jpands.org/vol28no1/thorp.pdf
Obviously the opponents love to point out that the article is not peer-reviewed, which is no longer the case.