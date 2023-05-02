Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cy Lanced's avatar
Cy Lanced
May 2, 2023

This is such important information. Try sharing it with true believers and watch them shut down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
May 2, 2023

Dr. Alexander,

Thank you for highlighting this very important publication. It is now published in the peer-reviewed Journal of American Physicians & Surgeons. Please attach this link to your article:

https://www.jpands.org/vol28no1/thorp.pdf

Obviously the opponents love to point out that the article is not peer-reviewed, which is no longer the case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture