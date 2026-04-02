Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3d

No, you don't want President Trump to become successful. You are angry just like

Colonel Douglas Macgregor.

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4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
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Dr. Paul Alexander
3d

but let us be clear, Iran is the world's top sponsor of terrorism, the radical jihadist leaders...so let us not forget that

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