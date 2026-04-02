nation, WHEN it gets equally stronger militarily or even more so, decides to kill our POTUS or try, and to bomb Miami, NYC, Dallas, Atlanta etc. and all at once…killing Americans…for whatever reason. Would we not want to decimate them? Would we not want to destroy them? Think about this, we sit back and go along with the bombing of a nation who was not an imminent threat to US homeland, did not attack us, we killed its leader and family, we killed children, we had tools like economic sanctions, we could have used covert ops to do this even…we cannot seem to understand that the Ayatollah is now a forever martyr and others, he died in defense of Iran….whether you accept that or not, that martyrdom belief…and ‘time’ for these people is not measured in days or months or years, TIME is hundreds and thousands of years…millennia…they will pass on revenge for one thousand years. How could POTUS Trump not understand this? Why do you think the Arab Muslim world is not unified against Iran? To an Arab, even with disagreements, it is always ‘me and my brother and me and my cousin against the world’…In the end, they will join together…they are actually quietly cheering on Iran. Today. Did you know that?

I want Trump to win and to be successful and to be safe and his family, wife, Baron etc. but this was a terrible decision. He was misled again! This 1) Iran bombing disaster where we the west and America have now inherited hundreds of millions of Shia who are full of rage and revenge against us, 4) the Epstein cover up (of high-society rich prominent pedophilia sodomizing rapist men in US and elsewhere) via the AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi, 3) the ICE shootings of legal Americans (who were not terrorists and yes, the ICE are many good people who were getting no protection from local Minnesota police) and 4) the deadly OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine…these 4 will define POTUS Trump forever! Will be his epitaph. Unless he fixes these. How it ends…all 4. I think he can fix.

I disagree with Tucker Carlson on many many things, but then I find some things he handles masterfully. I agree with him fully here, his questions, this interview…raises many questions. It is important that we listen to all sides and learn as much as we can. To be optimally informed. WE Webb I have grown to admire.

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