James Woods again show us why he is a potent soldier, why he is attacked by the media; this guy is very smart and very brave & this 2 minute video on his listed 25 steps Obama & Biden
have taken to destroy America...James Woods at his best
https://x.com/i/status/1803474277410431219
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wow....that was slick and effective
TheyLied. Join the campaign to Take Action and Raise Public Awareness at
https://TheyLied.ca/
.
Here is a 9 min. video that explains the idea
https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-time-for-action-and-raising
.
Ways you can help Raise Public Awareness
https://theylied.ca/SpreadTheWord.shtml
.
Ways you can Take Action
https://theylied.ca/TakeAction.shtml
.
With your help, everyone will know ... TheyLied.ca
.