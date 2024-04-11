James Woods shares new shocking video of Muslims chanting “Death to America”… in Dearborn, MICHIGAN…yes, right here in America, this is what Obama did in his 8 years & Biden is completing..
millions have come into America illegally and I warn you AGAIN, many Americans will be raped and killed at the hands of illegals, jihadists among them, already in US, US will see its Bataclan due to
https://twitter.com/i/status/1777124607750983874
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Biden has INVADED America and is hollowing USA out…invading USA with dangerous people…be very knowledgeable about your 2nd amendment rights and of gun ownership, legal…know how to use your weapons if your life is threatened. Know how to legally defend yourself. From the wolf. The wolf too can be anyone.
This is why we need someone like Trump…someone who will be willing to close borders and find them all and deport them…find all who pose a risk…no radical jihadist should be allowed on US soil…no one chanting death to America should be on US soil…
https://twitter.com/i/status/1777124607750983874
https://twitter.com/i/status/1777124607750983874
https://twitter.com/i/status/1777124607750983874
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The unarmed Islamic immigration throughout Europe mostly of young military aged men have changed the landscape and lifestyle of Europe forever. The US and Canada are now a mirror image of what happened there all because of some hidden agenda by today's country leaders Biden and Trudeau who perfectly fit the definition of a traitor.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”
(106-43 B.C.) Roman Statesman, Philosopher and Orator
Marcus Tullius Cicero
The ZOG trump tards are on a big fail, and they're going down, but they have the sampson option to take everybody with them.
https://bilbobitch.substack.com/p/mad-deterrence-doesnt-work-if-everyone