Jamie Foxx had a medical emergency, some said stroke?? Was it stroke? What happened here? Why the cryptic information? Is this vaccine-induced? Is this a vaccine-induced medical issue? I heard he is
many vaccinated? Is this true? You have to consider this, that Jamie Foxx can be vaccine injured and may have suffered due to the COVID gene injection.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What part of "until proved otherwise" is seemingly being missed here? The legion of the famous afflicted with SADS or a very close shave and a life long legacy of healthspan compromise is massive. For all their narcissistic inclinations and self-involvement, with their overpaid indulging agents who strive at every opportunity to make noise, they have continued to remain stunningly silent, in and of itself, a glaring red flag. Hollyweird.
It is being said that he is FULLY VACCINATED! He was doing a movie & was told he had to be fully vaccinated in order to clear himself & return back on the set to finish the movie. The first thing that came to my mind was exactly that. Not the movie part ... just the jab.
55 yr old young male in seemingly good health now hospitalized with his heart. Coincidence that he and so many others... same/same!
Just last week my neighbors baby sitter out of nowhere felt horrible & had difficulty breathing. The father of the child the sitter cares for just so happen to be home that day working from home. He is a medic & immediately called 911 & had medics there to check her out. They rushed her to the nearest hospital and found she had a blood clot in her lungs! I’m thinking in his profession he surely must be seeing cases exactly like hers. I’m thinking he knew right away what was going on with her. I think they all know now cause they’re now witnessing it on a regular basis.
She was told that because she was sent to the hospital so fast & was seen right away is the reason she survived! And she is still in the hospital going on a week later! One more thing... she too is FULLY VACCINATED! All the boosters too!
Coincidence??? 😫🤨🧐