non-sterilizing vaccine that was in-effective out of the box January 2021, did not protect the upper airways, could not work mechanically as could not leave the systemic compartment to enter the respiratory compartment, respiratory mucosal lining (nasal lining, naso-pharyngeal lining), showed negative efficacy and effectiveness, was prone to IgG4 class switch to immune tolerance, dove original antigen sin (OAS)/immune imprinting, fixation, prejudice, focus etc. viral immune escape variants, antibody dependent enhancement of infection (ADEI) and of disease (ADED)…all this now haunts our great POTUS…and while he was lied to, misled, deceived into bringing the OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine (non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing did not stop transmission), heh as had ample time to stand up and tell Americans the truth, that he knows that OWS lockdowns harmed them and that the Malone Bourla Pfizer Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine killed and did not work! It is unacceptable he has failed to do this! He knows, POTUS Trump, full well that no OWS lockdown or mRNA vaccine save not even ONE life! They killed!

Yet I stand by him, Trump, for I know he seeks to do good by USA, mistakes, devastating decisions and all, for in there, there are tremendous beneficial ones! I praise him! Yet call him into question over COVID, the lockdowns, the continuance of mRNA vaccine, and his catastrophic nominations and appointments of RFK Jr., Bobby Kennedy Jr. to HHS, a terrible mistake as we now see, just a waste of time, job is there to block any serious moves to fix healthcare and withdraw mRNA vaccine from US market, just duplicity, and the non-sensical appointment of Makary at FDA, maybe one of the most inept, specious, incompetent persons to head FDA and that is taking democrat appointees of the past into account, the appointment of Oz, of Bhattacharya, these are FOX news people, just camera people, talking out both sides of the mouth for wine and cheese. It is an embarrassment. They used our work, our science, our data to parrot it to get credibility, for these people when you listen to them, evidence academic sloppiness, intellectual laziness, incompetence, drivel, and then got these jobs and we thought they would remove mRNA…but no no no…it’s all bullshit…their job as per Outlaw Josie Wiles oh I meant Wales, is to enhance mRNA technology vaccine and entrench it! Forever! Deadly as it is! Safety is not their concern! Camera and fame and money!

Hang them high, anyone in Trump one, Biden, or Trump two administration, as per courts, and once proper legal judges, juries, courts, proper legal proceedings have their go and find these or any others no named, guilty of causing deaths, in COVID, from lockdowns, from the Malone Bancel Moderna mRNA vaccine, death of recklessness, any and all on my Horsemen List, then I say hang them, allow the courts to rule and conduct punishment as it sees fit!

But find those found guilty of killing people by their COVID policies and actions, find them and hang them high! As per courts!

I stand by POTUS Trump and argue he is surrounded by swamp again and worse and is in a storm! I want him to succeed! Be safe! Get to Rushmore!

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.