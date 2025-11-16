It is why I like him, I still support him, I supported him, I like, man I loved and still do love the guy, think he is a good man, I defended him, and want him to find the way to do the great things he has planned, that only he can pull off, I really want him to have his name in stone, remembered for good, Rushmore et al. Somewhere, for in January 2020 we all wanted him back. He was UNTOUCHABLE, was going to win re-election without question. But then came March 15th 2020 or so when he locked down. He went from March 9th or so NO lockdown, to March 15th 2020, we will lockdown. Somebody, something, GOT to him. His gut was NO lockdowns, no vaccine. COVID destroyed the future history of Trump sadly for he will always be remembered by his devastating decisions to bring OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer BioNTech Kariko mRNA vaccine…always! He was lied to, misled, deceived by those around him giving counsel. He trusted them. He believed the fraud they were telling him was real, AND it was NOT.

But the fucked him forever! With the fraud COVID.

But in his mind he was saving his peoples. He was doing good for America. He thought millions were going to die, as per his Task Force and the deadly combination of the Malones, Bourlas, Bancels, Moncefs, Pernas et al. of this world! The deadly Birx, Azar, Hahn, Fauci, Redfield et al. who were conspiring against him…he was roped and tied and did not even know it….now to know that of those who died, 95% were ALWAYS ‘false-positive’ and never had ANY COVID, and died due to the devastating deadly medical response treatment and policies of isolation, fraud FALSE-POSITIVE PCR ‘process’ result that was over-cycled to 40 and beyond when the cut-point for detecting culturable, infectious, pathological, consequential virus was 24 amplifications (DNA amplification ‘process, NOT a diagnostic test’), sedation with deadly breathing suppressing midazolam, propofol, lorazepam, ketamine, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc.), the dehydration and malnourishment of our elderly and precious family, friends etc. who were sucked into the hospital and COVID ‘death’ train $$$ response, the deadly denial of needed antibiotics for often bacterial pneumonia, sepsis etc., the physical and emotional abuse of our loved ones hidden inside the bowels of the hospitals, the deadly kidney and liver TOXIC failed EBOLA drug Remdesivir, the deadly ventilator that saved NO one, and rather killed causing VAP etc. blew up our precious peoples’ lungs.

All this. And yes, he is to blame for he was POTUS and he brought OWS and he brought the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine that up to this day has not been shown in ANY randomized placebo controlled proper research study to have reduced hospitalization, severe illness, ICU, death etc. Not one study. Not in adults of children. But mRNA vaccine remains on EUA and still on US market as RFK Jr. takes his steroids and pumps up and does pushups, as Makary stares at the camera as the dim wit he is, placed there at FDA for what I do not know as he does NOTHING and makes idiotic incompetent Hahn blush with envy as to his stupidity, as Bhattacharya looks lost still trying to find his office, as Oz sells his compounds for autism…as all of that….as mRNA stays on market and these clowns do all they could to deflect, misdirect, bullshit us! Lie to us!

The Trump administration is using the health agencies to bail him out week over week when OTHER news is bad, they pop out something, to misdirect, as is their ability as they run government, but the thing is we ONLY want them to act on the deadly vaccine, as they front with the grifting MAHA, for that is what it is, and as HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH et al. really do NOTHING. We need Trump to fire them all! They are a waste of time!

I think Trump can get to Rushmore! I think the best is yet to come! I support him. But all the health agencies are fucked, and he has to clean house, fire the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales, she has fucked him too. Failed him! They give him garbage drivel tripe Tylenol-autism nonsense et al. to spew on the podium and it must stop!

He got to go with gut again and be informed by proper science now! Not these academically lazy, intellectually sloppy people! Wine and cheese people! I like RFK Jr., I think he is a good man, I like his advocacy on the whales, the trees, the environment, his anti-vaccine prior stance, and when he was pre-Trump 180 turn…not this one…not one to put his lacky Malone on ACIP…no RFK Jr., you did wrong there….failed! this one is clueless. Sorry! This one IMO works against the best interest of USA. Healthwise. Former RFK Jr. without the steroids (that too is a gross deception of the nation as people ‘follow’ and misled by this) was the one I loved and still recall and remember. I still love that one. Think he is among the best. Of peoples. He has a good heart. He really does, lust demons and all…he is IMO superb! He was lucky he had coat tails to run on. Though! but God granted him gifts, RFK Jr. is gifted! and he must use them PROPERLY! He was! But it is serious now. We need a proper leader of HHS. We need a proper scientist and if possible medical highly trained unbiased non-pharma bought out doctor. And we certainly do not need a Senator Cassidy controlling the HHS Secretary as is now.

I want Trump to win! I support him! I want RFK Jr. to revert to old RFK Jr. Do good by America! We will rally behind him.

Over to you Trump! daddy Trump! IMO was in January 2020 destined to be the greatest POTUS in US history save Abe and George! COVID destroyed that really because of Trump’s inability to admit he failed by agreeing with them, that he was deceived, and that he knows better and that he is sorry he stayed so long to come clean, and that he will do all he could the rest of his Presidency and life and use all his money and links to MAWA…'make America WHOLE again’!

I love the guy, wish him peace, safety, huge success!

