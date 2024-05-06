January 2023 POTUS Trump aka 45 stated that reports show the COVID mRNA technology injection saved 100 million lives; I will do & am doing all I could to get him back to White House as IMO, he is the
best and ONLY option we have to try to save the greatest luxury ship liner called 'The America; the greatest nation! But let me be clear, there is no data, no evidence, NOTHING, nowhere that shows
that the mRNA COVID injections saved one (1) life! Not one, in fact, it harmed. It killed, and 45 is wrong to state this, misled by his advisors, to have stated this and to even consider stating it now May 2024 onwards! Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Kariko, Weissman et al. with their mRNA technology and mRNA gene-based vaccine KILLED people and fucked POTUS Trump! These beasts knew it could never work and moved to mislead him and deceive him…he made decisions on lockdowns and vaccine based on their expert advice, but it was all devised to undercut him. Subvert the response.
Not one expert today, no doctor, no scientist, no vaccinologist and I challenge any openly, any day, any time, bring data…bring evidence, and I state again, no one, can show me any data, any evidence, to prove that these mRNA vaccines worked in one person, just one to save lives and Malone lied when he tweeted this…
or this…
This mRNA vaccine (and DNA viral vector platform, all of them) were never safety tested, plunged to negative effectiveness rapidly, and harmed people with paralysis, myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke, bleeding, VITT, dissecting aneurysm etc. I cannot even say there was ever any protection, for antibody surges and elevated titers is not a measure of immunity and as of today, we still have zero, not one RCT showing that the mRNA vaccines reduced hospitalization, ICU, deaths etc. No patient-important outcomes have been studied.
No randomized controlled trial still to today, no observational study, not even for children, no proper sample sized, ample duration of follow-up, proper event outcome number, not stopped early for benefit, proper trustworthy research methods, where placebo was not given treatment, NONE, he knew and knows no data to today showed any of the Pfizer or Moderna studies showed reduced hospitilization or death, not even ICU which are the key primary patient-important end points, not antibody levels which remain not a suitable substitute for conferred immunity.
‘Wanting’ something to work does not mean it ‘worked’.
POTUS Trump is misguided to state this and as with the lockdowns, the vaccine functioned to harm people. So, I and others will continue to get him to that place where he confronts and deals with the damage of the lockdowns and vaccine harms…
he has many people around him, some apparently still misguiding him. A POTUS is often at the mercy of his advisors.
MAGA! IMO there is one person who can right the ship America and it is Trump. We fear moves are underway to imprison him or have him killed. We as a nation must pray for him and protect him, surround him. Ask God for gracious mercy and to shower POTUS Trump with favor, to protect him. The wolf is at the door! Trump can do right by America, I think he deserves a second chance, but he must come loaded for bear, no prisoners and work to punish all wrong and get justice for Americans…
Do you really believe Trump is misguided, I believe he knows exactly what he's doing and I think he's scared to admit the jabs have killed millions, I think he's scared if he admits it now his supporters will turn on him. If he gets re-elected and keeps saying the jabs saved lives then Im done, Im totally done with him because then Ill know he was in on it from the start, mostly for fame and money.
He should at least shut up about the DOD Operation 'Warped' speed pschy-Op.