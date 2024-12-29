'Jay-Z Gets Post-Christmas REJECTION Coal As Judge Denies Effort To Dismiss Case Accusing Rapper & Sean “Diddy” Combs Of Assaulting 13-Year-Old In 2000'; so is there fire to this smoke? Less than 24
hours after Beyoncé‘s Christmas Day NFL halftime extravaganza blew Netflix viewers’ wigs off? And is this a racist crime below? 5 NYC correctional officers beat to death an inmate, Robert Brooks, 43
Robert Brooks’s death at the hands of 5 NYC correctional staff; IMO there is steep racism and hatred here, depravity by the 5 seen here, something very wrong happened here and these correctional officers must be investigated, tried and if found guilty of causing his death, must face the full penalty of law, charged with murder and face life in prison etc.; this man, Brooks, I do not even care what he was in jail for, should not have had his rights, his humanity, his dignity abused this way, the perps must pay harshly:
'Shocking' bodycam video released of New York officers fatally beating prisoner
___
It was terrible; it took 5 people to restrain one person. What in the hell is wrong with them? Why beat the individual up; controlled pressure and placements will bring anyone down to their knees. It is not necessary to beat a person with hands or instruments. Now, they pay out for wrongful death to the family. Why the aggressive personality and behavior? Beyonce's halftime show, jiggy wiggy around, doesn't do Country very well. Don't watch any NFL due to their clot-shot mandate. BS won't watch their garbage. Prisoners kill correction or law enforcement personnel. Gloves are off in most cases. It would be good to have mutual respect between criminals and the law. Some are hell-bent on killing every human possible, kinda like the pharma and clot shots.
In Ohio, I believe on Christmas day, a black prisoner killed a white corrections officer.
Sick world.