We need pay back Welker, calm yourself down, we need payback, is it only fair? and we will get it…we will investigate threats to our democracy and wrongdoing…we must investigate…

Trump: "I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family."

Vance schlongs Welker on “Meet the Depressed”…:

"I find it interesting how much the media and the Democrats have lost their mind over this particular quote. Donald Trump is talking about appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Joe Biden for wrongdoing. Joe Biden has done exactly that for the last few years and has done far more in addition to that to engage in a campaign of lawfare against his political opposition."

“Vance underscored that Trump's desire to investigate Biden is a "totally reasonable thing for him to do and frankly, the Biden administration has done far worse."

"If you think that what Donald Trump is proposing is a threat to democracy, isn't what Biden has already done a massive threat to our system of law and government?" added the Ohio Republican.”

