Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
42m

IF AMERICA 🇺🇸 WOULD SERIOUSLY VOTE FOR A DIMWITTED AOC AS THEIR NEXT PRESIDENT - THEN THEY ARE FURTHER DOWN THE TOILET 🚽 THAN IS HUMANLY POSSIBLE!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gayla's avatar
Gayla
1h

JD Vance, and Marco Rubio are Deep State. We can’t vote our way out of the situation the country is in. Republicans and Democrats are just different wings of the same bird. The global puppet masters, (international bankers), call the shots.

And today’s Vigilant Fox told that a false flag is coming soon, and why. Hopefully enough will be aware and won’t fall for it. But some people still believe what they hear in the need and see on TV, it might be tough to convince most that it is a false flag.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture