‘spanning 2009 to 2017, Epstein maintained a sustained, multi-channel campaign to access DARPA — the Pentagon’s flagship research arm — through Gates’ chief science advisor Boris Nikolic, billionaire intermediaries like Tom Pritzker, and scientists who treated defense-research connections as routine conversational currency with a convicted sex offender. He first pursued the woman the documents call “the DARPA lady” — almost certainly Director Regina Dugan — in 2010, the same year she approved the mRNA vaccine program that would ultimately enable the COVID-19 response.’

‘Buried in the Epstein files is a seven-year campaign — conducted entirely after his 2008 conviction — to access the Pentagon’s most advanced research agency, routed through the same Gates inner circle that designed the financial architecture, ran the intelligence channels, and built the governance apparatus documented in Parts I through VII of this investigation.’

THE DARPA LAYER: How Jeffrey Epstein Wired Himself Into the Pentagon’s Pandemic Preparedness Machine — Through the Gates Inner Circle

Part 8 in the Epstein Files series.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

DARPA access through the same Gates orbit that built the financial architecture. Across more than twenty EFTA documents spanning 2009 to 2017, Epstein maintained a sustained, multi-channel campaign to access DARPA — the Pentagon’s flagship research arm — through Gates’ chief science advisor Boris Nikolic, billionaire intermediaries like Tom Pritzker, and scientists who treated defense-research connections as routine conversational currency with a convicted sex offender. He first pursued the woman the documents call “the DARPA lady” — almost certainly Director Regina Dugan — in 2010, the same year she approved the mRNA vaccine program that would ultimately enable the COVID-19 response.

A DARPA application developed in consultation with Epstein, with acknowledged weapons potential. By April 2015, a prospective DARPA program manager was developing their Biological Technologies Office application in evident consultation with Epstein — attributing their vision statement to him (”Your idea!”) and explicitly acknowledging that “each of these as you know could translate into weapons — some more aggressive than others.” Four emails in three weeks document the progression from a DARPA “Offer” to a completed application with dual-use research proposals.

January–February 2017: a concentrated convergence of defense research, private governance, and pandemic finance. In a two-month window, a bgC3 workplan listing former DARPA official Geoff Ling “(DARPA)” and a “Strain simulation exercise” deliverable landed on Epstein’s desk — addressed to “JEE” in its confidentiality footer; DARPA launched its Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3); CEPI launched at Davos with $460 million in Gates funding; and a separate Epstein associate listed “pandemic simulation” as a career credential and “parametric trigger” development as professional experience, with Epstein instructing: “Put together your resume… for my submission.”

The personnel pipeline leads directly into the Gates infrastructure. Dan Wattendorf built DARPA’s $291 million mRNA vaccine program and awarded Moderna its foundational $25 million, then moved to the Gates Foundation in 2016. Geoff Ling founded DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office, then appeared on Epstein’s bgC3 workplan, was proposed as a biotech startup co-founder, and was described as a personal friend — all to Epstein across three separate documents in 2017. The people who built the defense technologies moved into the philanthropic infrastructure where Epstein was already embedded. An FBI confidential source report from 2021 reveals the Bureau was still tracking the DARPA-adjacent investment activities of Boris Nikolic — the man who started the chain — more than two years after Epstein died.

This is Part 8 of the Epstein Files Series.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO READERS

This is not an advocacy piece. It is a documentary investigation based on primary source documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, placed in their institutional and temporal context using publicly verifiable records — all cited with document numbers and links so that journalists, lawmakers, researchers, and other stakeholders can pull the originals and reach their own conclusions. The material is difficult: it describes a convicted sex offender operating inside defense research agencies, philanthropic foundations, and global health governance bodies, and its implications are uncomfortable regardless of political orientation. This work is offered as a public service — an effort to bring rigorous, document-level scrutiny to an unprecedented evidentiary record that is too often reduced to headlines or dismissed as settled, at a moment when the post-EFTA revelations demand not conspiracy theorizing or partisan absorption but accountability, institutional reform, and restorative justice for the systems and people who were failed.

Parts I through VII of this investigation documented the financial architecture, the governance apparatus, and the intelligence channels through which Jeffrey Epstein embedded himself in the intersection of Bill Gates’ philanthropy, global health policy, and crisis governance. Project Molecule revealed the $150 million blueprint for private biological governance across sovereign borders. The polio intelligence channel showed Gates Foundation field reports reaching Epstein’s personal Gmail over a multi-year period. The Ebola documents captured the week emergency governance was born — with Epstein receiving advance notice of Gates’ presidential meeting and institutional concept papers for permanent health-security institutions in the same days the UN Security Council reclassified disease as a threat to international peace.

Each of those stories raises a question the documents alone cannot answer: why DARPA?

Why did Epstein, from 2010 to 2017, pursue sustained, multi-channel access to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency — the Pentagon’s flagship research arm — through the same Gates orbit that ran the financial architecture, the polio intelligence, and the Ebola governance channels?

The answer is not in the EFTA documents. It is in the public record of what DARPA was building during the exact years Epstein was pursuing access to it. In 2010, the year Epstein first instructed Boris Nikolic to “arrange the DARPA lady,” DARPA’s director approved a program called ADEPT — Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics — that would invest $291 million over nine years in nucleic acid vaccines, rapid pathogen detection, and biological countermeasures.¹ That program’s early investments included $25 million to a small Cambridge startup called Moderna.² By 2014, DARPA had created an entire new office — the Biological Technologies Office — dedicated to leveraging biological properties for national security.³ By 2017, DARPA launched the Pandemic Prevention Platform, whose stated goal was to develop a medical countermeasure against any pandemic within sixty days using nucleic-acid-based technologies.⁴

The financial and governance architecture documented in Parts I through VI required something to deploy. DARPA was building it. And Epstein was pursuing access to DARPA through the same people, the same office, and the same months in which that architecture was being constructed.

This article documents that pursuit across more than twenty EFTA documents spanning 2009 to 2017. The documents reveal not merely a social relationship with people adjacent to DARPA, but an active effort to engage with the agency’s research agenda — at one point reaching a prospective DARPA program whose vision statement was attributed to Epstein himself, and whose applications were explicitly acknowledged to have weapons potential.

A note on scope: This investigation documents Jeffrey Epstein’s efforts to cultivate access to DARPA through intermediaries, billionaire networks, and scientific advisors connected to the Gates orbit. Nothing in this reporting alleges or implies that DARPA employees — including former Director Regina Dugan — broke the law, violated ethics rules, or were aware of Epstein’s criminal conduct. DARPA is a public agency whose leadership routinely engages with private-sector figures, philanthropists, and scientific advisors; such engagement is normal and expected. The question this series raises is not whether DARPA officials acted improperly, but whether Epstein and his associates deliberately used legitimate channels of access — and the reputational cover of respected intermediaries — to position a convicted sex offender at the edges of defense research infrastructure. The distinction matters.

The Nikolic Channel: Gates’ Science Advisor as DARPA Conduit

Boris Nikolic occupied a unique position in the worlds of both Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein. As Gates’ chief advisor for science and technology, Nikolic had institutional access to the highest levels of defense and health research. He would later be named — to his stated surprise — as a fallback executor in Epstein’s 2019 will. The EFTA documents reveal that Nikolic served as a direct conduit between Epstein and DARPA over at least a year-long period.

The sequence begins in November 2010. Epstein instructs Nikolic to arrange a meeting with the DARPA director and asks whether she visits New York: “Either the week of the 29th or the 14th lets see if we can arrange the DARPA lady,” Epstein wrote, “ask her is she comes to New York.”⁵

The “DARPA lady” almost certainly referred to Regina Dugan, who had been director of DARPA since July 2009 and was the only woman to hold the position during the relevant period. Eight months later, Nikolic would send Epstein an email with the explicit subject line “Regina Dugan,”⁶ making the identification all but certain. And in 2010 — the same year Epstein first pursued access to her — Dugan approved Dan Wattendorf’s proposal for ADEPT, a program to develop nucleic acid vaccines as a rapid pandemic countermeasure.¹ That approval set in motion a chain of investments that would ultimately lay the foundation for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Whether Epstein was aware of ADEPT at this stage is not established in the documents. But the timing means that his pursuit of the “DARPA lady” was a pursuit of the official who had just authorized the most consequential biological defense program in a generation.

Eight months later, in July 2011, Nikolic followed up. He sent Epstein an email with the subject line “Regina Dugan,” attaching a New York Times profile of the DARPA director and a copy of DARPA’s 2011 Congressional testimony. “You would like her a lot!” Nikolic wrote. “We need to schedule a trip to DC sometime soon.”⁶

The attachments are significant. Nikolic was not merely mentioning Dugan’s name in passing. He was sending Epstein briefing materials — a press profile and the agency’s formal Congressional testimony — the kind of preparation one provides before an important meeting. The proposed “trip to DC” was explicitly to facilitate an introduction.

Around the same time, Epstein wrote to a member of his staff with a direct instruction: “remdin me sept, 6 regina, darpa.”⁷ The recipient responded: “ok.” Six weeks later, on September 6, 2011, Epstein’s executive assistant Lesley Groff executed the request, sending him a message reading: ”Reminder: Regina, DARPA.”⁸ The pair of emails establishes that contact with the DARPA director was not an open-ended aspiration. Epstein had set a specific date weeks in advance — around the same period Nikolic was sending him Dugan’s briefing materials — and his personal staff fulfilled the reminder on schedule. Whatever was planned for September 6 — a meeting, a call, a follow-up — it was a fixed item in Epstein’s calendar, managed through the same administrative infrastructure that ran the rest of his life.

This five-document sequence — November 2010, July 2011, July 2011 (staff reminder instruction), September 2011 (Groff execution), November 2011 — describes not merely an effort to reach the DARPA director through Gates’ science advisor but a progression: from Epstein’s initial instruction to arrange a meeting, to Nikolic’s briefing materials and proposed DC trip, to Epstein personally setting a date for “regina, darpa” and his staff executing the reminder on schedule, to Nikolic continuing to report DARPA meetings as a matter of routine.

Four months after the Groff reminder, in November 2011, Nikolic sent Epstein another email — this time a casual update embedded in personal gossip. “Whole day at mtgs...” Nikolic wrote. “Just done with DARPA mtg — since 8am.” He then asked about someone named Mette, adding a joke about her wanting to “carry your kid.” Epstein’s response was to invite Nikolic to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands and to ask whether Nikolic had told anyone about “our mette conversation. Marco etc. ygl people?” — a reference to the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders network.⁹

The exchange is revealing on multiple levels. Nikolic reported a full day of DARPA meetings to Epstein as naturally as he shared personal gossip — suggesting this was routine, not exceptional. And Epstein’s response combined an island invitation with a question about information compartmentalization, asking who else knew about a private conversation. The island in question was Little Saint James, now understood to have been central to Epstein’s criminal activities.

Whether Epstein ultimately met Dugan through this channel is not established in the documents. But the trajectory — from pitch to briefing to personally scheduled date to staff execution to ongoing reporting — conducted entirely after his 2008 conviction, demonstrates that the effort advanced well beyond aspiration.

The Nikolic–DARPA connection did not end with Epstein’s death in August 2019. A previously undisclosed FBI document — an FD-1023 confidential human source reporting form, dated November 23, 2021 — reveals that the Bureau’s San Francisco field office was tracking Nikolic’s activities more than two years later.¹⁰ The source reported that Nikolic, identified as Managing Director of bng0 and Biomatics Capital, and noted as “designated executor of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate,” was interested in investing in a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company that was pursuing funding from DARPA and other government sources. The report was filed under case number 272-SJ-3262541 and handled by Squad H1 of the San Francisco division.

The document does not describe the nature or scope of the FBI’s investigation. But its existence establishes that the Bureau considered the Nikolic–DARPA nexus a matter warranting confidential source reporting — and that the intersection of Epstein-connected figures, artificial intelligence investment, and defense research funding remained an active concern for federal investigators well after the principal figure was dead.’

