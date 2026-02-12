Jeffrey Epstein Massie Accuses Bondi of 'Criminal Negligence' in Epstein Release The Kentucky congressman tells Reason that Republicans and Democrats engaged in a “cover-up” of epic proportions that
will haunt U.S. politics for years.' hhhmmm Massie is gone balls to the wall now on Pom Pom Bambi and I AGREE. She has failed Trump...the issue is why? Massie Accuses Bondi of 'Criminal Negligence'
“I’m trying not to become apathetic and subscribe to the memes that say, ‘You’re not going to vote your way out of this,’ but I want to point out that [Americans] voted for four different administrations, and they’re all part of the [Jeffrey Epstein] cover-up,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.) told Reason in a podcast interview released earlier today.
Massie partnered with Rep. Ro Khanna (D–Calif.) on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forced the Department of Justice (DOJ) to “to publish (in a searchable and downloadable format) all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in DOJ’s possession that relate to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.”
Massie is going after AG Pom Pom Bambi...hhhmmm