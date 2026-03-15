'Jeffrey Epstein ordered a 16-year-old girl to give him a massage while he was on the phone with Donald Trump - moments before sexually assaulting her, an FBI memo newly released by the Justice
Department claims.'; 'the teenage alleged victim said Epstein urged her to hurry, saying: 'Let's go, let's go', before climbing onto a massage table as she got undressed. Epstein was speaking to Trump
This is what angers me about this Epstein madness and the link to Trump for again, we have this released by Justice, by FBI, but is this not more of a smear and slander for in this FBI report, ‘it is unclear from the interview when the call ended or how she knew it was Trump.’
‘The same tranche of documents also includes a separate allegation from an older alleged victim, who claimed she gave Trump a foot massage on Epstein’s plane.
The newly released files also described another woman who claimed she was between 13 and 15 years old when she bit Trump’s penis as he allegedly tried to sexually assault her.
The White House denies all of these claims and denied the latest allegations in a statement to the Daily Mail.’
How did she know it was Trump? She could have made that up, no? Should we not have that information too in the release? Should the FBI gathered that detail? Even if this was true and that would be very devastating to Trump, but let us assume it is true and we have no way to do that now, and we have to trust him when he says he never did such things, should we not have the clear definitive details so that we know if this is all smears of a POTUS…likely driven by hatred of him? I do not appreciate these half-baked releases that just smear.
What is your view on this report?
Jeffrey Epstein ordered 16-year-old ‘victim’ to undress and give him a massage while he was on speakerphone with Trump, newly released Justice files claim
Jeffrey Epstein ordered 16-year-old ‘victim’ to undress and give him a massage while he was on speakerphone with Trump, newly released files claim | Daily Mail Online
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