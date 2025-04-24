Democrats or next Republican administration who will do the same & more, good & bad; will abuse the citizenry…all governments and people in such roles seek to accrue power, maximal power, and will maximally abuse it, will never stop, and they will never ever give it back e.g. Patriot Act…the people must take the power back in the courts and ballot boxes…

everything done in this administration will be done and more, one day, redone, each executive order will be undone, all of it. On that note, unless you POTUS Trump, get congress to vote and codify your executive orders into law, they in time will be worthless.

Back to Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense. My opinion on Hegseth’s wife having security clearance.

This is like a joke, the world is laughing at us that the Secretary of Defense needs a security blanket, a blankie, needs a learning curve, needs time to ‘learn on the job’ for this is the situation; some say we should not too tough for it has been ‘a lot for him to learn so fast’…what? are you EFF in me?

now his wife is asking for security clearance? This is funny, serious, a mess on so many levels. Is Ashton Kutcher punking us? Are we playing house with the US government and national security? Some news media now reporting the reason she is tethered by his side 24/7 even to go pee in the PENTAGON, even in classified meetings where she DOES NOT belong and actually unless I am shown otherwise, is ILLEGAL, is to ensure he does NOT drink on the job…yes, I read that, to keep him sober, and some others now saying in media is to ensure his pants zip remains zipped etc. Concerned about infidelity and the like. One media outlet wrote:

‘One of the insiders who spoke to DailyMail.com said Hegseth relies on her to prepare and supervise him just like she did beyond the scenes on Fox News, and to fill a more personal need to keep his sobriety from slipping, eyes from wandering and pants zipped.’

Do you understand the seriousness of what I just wrote? If one letter in a word is correct? Is this where we have fallen to? That is confirmation hearings were so tortured, it too was a joke. That you were saying in the entire nation, among all the superbly qualified men and women in uniform and out, that you could not find a qualified person? Only Hegseth?

POTUS Trump, you hired a FOX personality, someone as SECDEF of the US military because you ‘liked the look’, you said this; for sure you have the right to hire BOZO the clown for the role, but not this role;

fire Pete Hegseth, today!

he is inept, incompetent, unqualified, and clearly does not understand the seriousness of the role and how to handle classified information and has the entire PENTAGON now in a mess; word is many top people may resign.

I am a simple civilian, but I know clown car madness and a joke when I see it, and clowns when I see them. It is now a joke. Fire him now, clean it up, get the Defense Department back onto the right track. Keeping him is not defendable and looks reckless and that you all are trifling with the Defense Department. Hegseth’s wife does not belong in ANY classified or high-level meetings. She needs ZERO security clearance.

If his wife gets security clearance so as to sit at his side to ensure he does not drink or cavort with other women, then we the United States would have fallen to depths unseen before. And when he uses the term ‘warfighters’, I laugh, for he is soiling the term and the military. Just the reason for the clearance will make any meeting he attends be a joke and not serious and not be focused. Do you understand POTUS Trump?

You will be respected if you fire him, for people will know you mean business. He cannot be the best optimal person for the job. Let us be serious now.

You are saying that to cover everyone’s ass, not stop her and him from doing something that is illegal by having her in sensitive meetings, accessing sensitive information, but just give her security clearance. No no no…fire him if he needs a security blanket. If he is not capable of walking into the Pentagon by himself. Let him get a baby pig or dog and take it to work or have her sit outside the meetings and ONLY if it can be shown that contents, voices, sounds cannot be heard, like in a SCIF.

Sir, I like you, I support you, I want you to succeed, I still do, I do think you are capable of tremendous great things for USA, even Rushmore bound January 2020 (maybe can get there still?) and I think save the devastating COVID nightmare and how you were rolled and deceived and misled on the deadly Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns and deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer, Bancel Moderna, Sahin BioNTech, Weissman, Tureci, Kakiko et al. non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing mRNA gene transfection platform, that killed healthy people and innocent people and sick people NEEDLESSLY, and while you still fail to grasp the deadliness of these (OWS lockdowns and the Malone Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA gene vaccine platform) and still fail to stand up and admit the failure of OWS and mRNA vaccine and that you were wrong to fall for it and go along, and now recognize the deadliness and that you will do all you could to make Americans ‘WHOLE’ again, and that you still fail to hold all involved in the fraud of COVID and the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine accountable, and stunned us by your recent FDA (Makary et al.) fast tracking of a Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel proto-type mRNA self-amplifying vaccine platform for the coming fake fraud over-cycled PCR manufactured avian bird flu non-pandemic (creating something out of nothing) that is being created out of fear and likely illicit manipulation of pathogen, setting all of that aside, I still support you for I want you to fix this. I want you as a POTUS, any POTUS for that matter to succeed for then the nation succeeds.

I do think you are a good man, human being fundamentally. I do think the media et al. treated you terribly from 2015 onwards. But you make serious mistakes too. And we all make mistakes, but we also know when to step back, admit, and fix. And not make them again, we learn. Like how you are now recognizing the failure of the manner the tariffs were conducted and rolled out, not the issue or idea, but the way things are being done. And stepping back. Some say you blinked and lost, I say NO, you are leading. Recognized it was not working and actually hurting Americans so fixing it. Thank you on that.

Fire Pete Hegseth Sir, he is making a mockery of the Defense Department, you do not need to be fixing his daily drama and issues and you even gave him some initial bombings to pad his resume and give him a jump off point to run with, and even that he could not handle properly for he went and shared sensitive details with everyone short of Jesus. If any other person had done that in the military, they would be fired and brought up on charges and likely imprisoned too. This is no joke, if he needs his wife to sit with him, daily, 24/7, then he is not the guy. There are women and men qualified and capable of leading the US military. Who will command the respect of top down. He has zero regard now in the Pentagon, and among troops.

Fire him. Start new, get the right person in there and we go from there. You will be respected for that. He can go back to FOX where he can sit and make jokes each day with Doocy. You made this into an Apprentice show how you rolled him out and made a big media show of it and thus now it is a media show. We cannot have that.

Please ensure, I do not know how it can be done, but that his wife has no access to any of the nation’s nuclear secrets and codes etc. I do not trust Pete Hegseth to do this, so maybe ensure he has no access. Put some new safety level check on him. Even to write this shows the drama and problems he is creating.

One more thing, I do think the mistake here is you hired someone with a serious drinking problem. He is a baby alcoholic. It happens. It is a disease. Many people like my father, who had such, stopped, and did work on himself, and admitted and never touched again. He Hegseth, has not sought treatment, and we do not know what his situation is. We CANNOT, I repeat, CANNOT be drinking and anywhere near the PENTAGON. In that role. The worst thing and most embarrassing will be one day and maybe soon people near him in the PENTAGON (God forbid) say they smelt alcohol on his breath at a high-level secret military meeting. Then what will you do? That could spark a military crisis globally. His role is that serious. We are telling you now to fix this. The men and women in our military deserve a commander, a SECDEF who is of topmost quality and beyond reproach. No questions. You are POTUS Trump, you are commander in chief, and your role demands and commands respect and I know you want to do best and can. You want best people. Someone in that role who can be a mentor, someone who exudes leadership, competence, and pristine. As could be. You are being disregarded now due to the Hegseth pick and his actions as SECDEF.

I and many Americans are counting on you Sir, POTUS Trump, someone I greatly support still, to do the right thing. This will allow Hegseth to go get help too and maybe one day he can have a role somewhere in your government or elsewhere in other governments, but the actions he has taken in his current role tells us he is NOT the right person, not now. I am for second chances. He and all people should have. Once there is growth and work done. But not in this role. In others. He lacks the depth, the gravitas, the understanding of the near sacred role he was given and entrusted to by you. In his current role. It is clear. He has failed you! I am sorry for that. For you deserved more and better from him. And thus, has failed us the American people.

Now the recent video of DoD Branch Chief Turza Calls President Trump “Illegitimate,” Vows to “Resist Him, and denigrates Hegseth. This Turza DoD chief is wrong to resist POTUS Trump for POTUS Trump is the leader of the military and chain of command. Saying he would resist Trump is unacceptable. He said he will resist Trump and is very concerning. He must be fired! Removed. DoD safeguards the POTUS and thus this is very concerning so get him out! Turza must go. We cannot trust Turza and any under his command properly safeguarding POTUS Trump. He is also against Hegseth, and he is wrong in that regard too for Hegseth is currently the SECDEF and he reports to him. You cannot undercut or undermine or subvert your military commander. As must Hegseth go, for he has now undermined the POTUS and failed POTUS and called the PENTAGON into disrepute.

