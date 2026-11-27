relative position in the ‘AI race.’ In addition to the considerations of national security and our strategic interest, this has forced our AI companies to push forward faster and harder, and made sane AI policy much harder.

‘Even if it turns out she was not part of the formal Chinese spy network, she was acting as a de facto Chinese agent. Her primary mode of doing business was still the smuggling of billions of dollars of Nvidia’s top AI chips, and allowing China to access them. It also does not change what Jensen Huang should have believed or done from his epistemic position.

Nor does it change that he had three affairs that we know about, one of which was with a major customer illegally smuggling billions in chips and the other two with Nvidia employees including at least one direct report.’

Support Zvi…

‘Jensen Huang and Nvidia have for years treated America and the United States Government as adversaries. They have engaged in a long running and brutal lobbying and influence campaign, both privately and publicly, to capture relevant government policy to allow Nvidia to sell as many as possible of its most advanced chips to China, and to allow China to otherwise use those chips via a combination of chip smuggling and remote access.’

If this unfolds the way it is looking, some very high level rich people, big people in US government and NVIDIA may end up in jail! Tried for treason.

‘When Jensen Huang (NVIDIA) chose to have a long-running affair with Alice Huang (possible spy), he knew that she was central to the diversion of billions of dollars in high end AI chips to China. His company was active in covering up those actions and in clamping down on official investigations and enforcement. He did not need to suspect or know she was a spy to know the nature of his actions regarding her, or his other actions and rhetoric and those of Nvidia in general, and how they directly hurt the national security of the United States.’

Jensen Huang Really Liked Selling China Advanced AI Chips

Start Zvi here, excellent scholarship:

‘This scandal is a really big deal. Jensen Huang has resigned after multiple affairs came to light, one of them with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang who also helped smuggle billions in Nvidia chips, and another with a direct report at Nvidia.

The most important scandal around Jensen Huang has been known for a long time to those paying attention.

Jensen Huang and Nvidia have for years treated America and the United States Government as adversaries. They have engaged in a long running and brutal lobbying and influence campaign, both privately and publicly, to capture relevant government policy to allow Nvidia to sell as many as possible of its most advanced chips to China, and to allow China to otherwise use those chips via a combination of chip smuggling and remote access.

They have compromised the integrity of our government, potentially quite broadly, as well as the national security of the United States of America. They have greatly hurt our relative position in the ‘AI race.’ In addition to the considerations of national security and our strategic interest, this has forced our AI companies to push forward faster and harder, and made sane AI policy much harder.

When Jensen Huang chose to have a long-running affair with Alice Huang, he knew that she was central to the diversion of billions of dollars in high end AI chips to China. His company was active in covering up those actions and in clamping down on official investigations and enforcement. He did not need to suspect or know she was a spy to know the nature of his actions regarding her, or his other actions and rhetoric and those of Nvidia in general, and how they directly hurt the national security of the United States.

The nice term we used to use for this, back when anyone seemed to care, was corruption. There is also the less nice term that we used to use for such things.

Even on Monday we learned of yet another covert influence operation by Nvidia to promote them selling chips to China in order to ‘ensure US, not Chinese-made chips, continue to dominate the AI market.’

After several days in which Alice Huang’s status as a Chinese spy was not in dispute, we now have pushback from various sources that Alice Huang may not have formally been a Chinese spy. The ODNI people near Clayton called that description ‘not quite accurate.’ The CIA sources say the intercepts do not ‘show her knowingly pass information to China.’ Himes expressed doubt.

It is possible that she was not formally recruited, and did not share intel with the CCP. If true, this hopefully would mean there was not additional loss of intelligence or other things due to this relationship. I would put my current p(spy) at clearly over 50%, but less than 95%, and do not see much value in trying to refine further.

Trump is now saying he doesn’t know she’s a Chinese spy, after many days of (like everyone else) conspicuously not saying that. In my experience, if we did not have good reason to presume she was a spy, it would not have taken this long for people to start denying it. Other than Himes, those denying the reports have a direct interest in casting doubt on her status as a spy, including to explain their own inaction. Himes said ‘lawmakers still lack enough to tell’ how Alice acted, but that is entirely consistent with simply not having been sufficiently briefed.

So okay, now the arrow says ‘suspected of’ spying, out of an abundance of caution.

Does putting ‘suspected of’ there change the overall picture? Is that the only thing you should put in that arrow, as opposed to for example ‘smuggled chips for’?

(Also, this is missing the third ‘alleged’ affair. There’s always more stuff.)

Or this graph, originally from Bloomberg?

Even if it turns out she was not part of the formal Chinese spy network, she was acting as a de facto Chinese agent. Her primary mode of doing business was still the smuggling of billions of dollars of Nvidia’s top AI chips, and allowing China to access them. It also does not change what Jensen Huang should have believed or done from his epistemic position.

Nor does it change that he had three affairs that we know about, one of which was with a major customer illegally smuggling billions in chips and the other two with Nvidia employees including at least one direct report.

If you wish, you can retroactively qualify or modify all my related statements about Alice Huang accordingly. Given her role in chip smuggling and sales, I do not believe this materially changes my conclusions about Nvidia or Jensen Huang.

Table of Contents

The Story That Matters Most

Miles Brundage is correct to draw the parallel to the situation with Jacob Coxon. Where everyone paying attention has known the basics for a while but we needed a precipitating event to make Nvidia’s and Jensen Huang’s bad faith actions common knowledge.

Dmitri Alperovitch: Whether or not Alice Huang had been recruited by the Chinese Ministry of State Security has always been a tertiary issue.



What’s quite clear is that: She has been a large Nvidia customer (and a sexual relationship with her is highly problematic from a corporate policy and governance perspective for Jensen on those grounds alone) She is controlling a shell company Megaspeed dedicated to smuggling compute to both US Govenment-listed Chinese AI companies and to data center build outs in China itself - all in serious violation of US law, potentially making Jensen part of a criminal conspiracy to evade US export controls. She is connected to an entire web of Chinese shell companies trying to do the same. Jensen wasn’t fired because he had an affair with an alleged MSS agent. He was fired because he: Had at least one and now, quite plausibly, multiple affairs with people in his reporting chain in violation of company policy. Something that has gotten numerous CEOs fired over the years, including at Intel and McDonalds. Lied to his board about his relationship and forced the company to put out false statements to the public, putting it in legal jeopardy. Was involved in a sexual relationship with a Chinese smuggler that had violated US export controls laws and provided her with billions of dollars of Nvidia chips that facilitate that criminal activity. By lying and hiding that relationship from his family, the company, and the public, he put himself in a position to be blackmailed by Chinese intelligence services. He very likely ordered his general counsel to interfere in an investigation by US government into his mistress’ smuggling operation. He presided over stunning and extensive compliance failures to investigate and prevent his chips from being smuggled illegally into Chinese mainland and being provided to PLA affiliated institutions, all in violation of US law This is a shocking indictment of him and his record and the board clearly had no alternative but to fire him. Jessica Tillipman: And this is why Nvidia will be one of my leading case studies in my anti-corruption and compliance class this spring.



Few case studies include so many issues at the same time: conflicts of interest, third party due diligence, corporate compliance policies, tone at the top, corporate governance, board fiduciary duties, risk management, corporate disclosure obligations, internal investigations, and a growing number of government ethics and accountability issues that we learn more about every day. Jeff Baker Films: What is your take on Jensen resigning because otherwise he would have to sign SOX filings for the earnings report next week and that would have left him criminally liable? Jessica Tillipman: Given what has been reported/alleged, he may already have substantial personal exposure that doesn’t depend on the next filing. So no, I don’t think avoiding the next SOX certification is the primary driver of his resignation.

The reason I keep Mike Solana on as a source, despite all his rhetoric, is that underneath it all he calls it like he sees it, so we get statements like this one:

Mike Solana: funny that people are blaming jensen’s fall on both anti-asian bigotry, in the reflexively woke corner of the internet, and on something more akin to ‘me too’ overreaching on the based right. anyway, fwiw I think it mostly has to do with the fact that he was fucking a ccp asset. probably it wouldn’t matter if the CEO of olive garden accidentally fucked a spy. mistakes happen. boys will be boys! but we are in an AGI arms race with china, are we not? and they are trying to thwart export controls, are they not? and jensen is a key figure here, is he not? ftr if jensen really did just have a few consensual affairs, the megaspeed / ccp stuff is fabricated, or jensen really didn’t suspect anything, and we discover a reasonable motive for the CIA to destroy him, i’m on board with the persecution narrative. just don’t see that yet.

Yes Export Controls Matter and Are Finally Happening

Something about a goose chasing you asking why the stocks went down.

Noah Smith: Export controls work, and all the people who say “export controls will just make a Chinese tech stronger” are either fools or liars Financial Times: China warns US not to use Nvidia scandal as pretext for tech curbs Shares in Chinese tech giants that have relied on Nvidia chips for developing their AI models fell on Thursday, with Alibaba down 6.8 per cent. Two Chinese large language model providers listed in Hong Kong, Z.ai and MiniMax, sank more than 9 per cent and nearly 8 per cent respectively. Kyle Chan: The market believes Chinese AI companies are still highly dependent on Nvidia chips. Joe Weisenthal: I hadn’t thought to look at the publicly traded Chinese AI companies. But the maker of GLM 5.3 is down by nearly 33% in the last 4 trading days. Oof, the stock is down nearly 89% from its peak this summer.

Jensen Huang no longer being CEO of Nvidia is crashing the value of Z.ai. Why?

You know exactly why.

We kept not getting new export controls because Howard Lutnick kept not allowing them to go forward, forcing Scott Bessent and the NSC to finally go around him in order to issue a remote access rule and to expand restrictions on Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil.

Amrith Ramkumar (WSJ): “The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said in a release. Rush Doshi: The Trump administration just dropped new remote access rules, no doubt spurred by the Nvidia scandal. In the first paragraph, they made Commerce publish a line effectively indicating the Administration’s lack of faith in Commerce. Remarkable.

This way of getting the rule finalized was an unprecedented move, forced by unprecedented refusal to follow either the national interest or the wishes of the President.

Amrith Ramkumar (WSJ): “It is unprecedented for a Commerce Department rule to be written by the National Security Council and the Treasury Department,” said Chris McGuire, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who previously worked on tech and security issues at the State Department. “The fact that the Commerce Department press release says this shows that Commerce resisted publishing this rule to the bitter end, and was forced to do so by the White House.”

We badly need these rules. Nvidia did not even cut off specifically Megaspeed, after they were caught and supposedly put on a ‘no sell’ list, to the extent that this was not even hidden from trade records:

Ana Swanson: Both Nvidia and the Commerce Department have now said that Nvidia placed Megaspeed on a “no sell” list in June 2025.

But trade data the Times obtained from @importgenius show that, between July 2025 and February 2026, Megaspeed’s Malaysian subsidiary received more than $800 million of shipments containing controlled Nvidia chips.

Nvidia’s board may at least be pretending to do something about this, now. They have announced a new Oversights Committee. That’ll fix it.

Nvidia Newsroom: NVIDIA Board of Directors Establishes National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee News Summary Committee to provide oversight over NVIDIA’s national security and global trade compliance programs

Committee will retain independent, outside experts to provide legal, national security and trade compliance expertise to support the Committee

Director Suzanne Nora Johnson appointed Committee Chair NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today announced that the Board of Directors has established the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, a new standing committee responsible for board-level oversight of the company’s national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management. NVIDIA’s existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the Committee and to Interim CEO, Colette Kress, on day-to-day operations. The Committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson and will also include directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri as members. It will meet at least quarterly, including with management and in executive session. The Committee will oversee the Company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its internal National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team, and work closely with independent third-party experts in law, national security and global trade compliance. “NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security. As the world’s leading advanced computing company, NVIDIA has both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead the industry in addressing these challenges. We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation,” said Harvey Jones, Chairman of NVIDIA’s Board of Directors. The decision to create this new committee reflects the Board’s further commitment to enhance its engagement with relevant government stakeholders, and to demonstrate the highest standards of governance and oversight.

How Far Does This Go?

As Nate Silver says, this story is a really big deal. He argues that the political world, partly due to this being a busy news cycle, is still underreacting to this story. This includes the risk of a major anti-AI backlash.

Potentially this goes all the way to the top. Congress will be investigating.

There is a strong case that this is the most serious scandal of the Trump era, full stop.

Oliver Wiseman: “We spoke with three former Commerce officials who described being sidelined or pushed out of the department during Trump’s term after devising technology restrictions aimed at protecting U.S. national security. One said there was a perception in the department that Nvidia had a hand in at least some of the purges.”



Must read on the Nvidia scandal from Matt Pottinger and Liza Tobin.

It almost certainly goes as far as Howard Lutnick. Hopefully Lutnick gets removed.

Ana Swanson, Tripp Mickle, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (NYTimes): There is broad agreement among most senior Trump administration officials that the United States should more aggressively tighten controls on Nvidia’s advanced chips to keep China from using them to catch up in the race to dominate artificial intelligence. Then there is Howard Lutnick, who runs the Commerce Department. … Within the Commerce Department, Nvidia is treated differently than other firms, current and former officials say, with its issues given high priority and sent through specific channels. Mr. Lutnick frequently calls and messages with Mr. Huang, and the department prepares carefully for their private meetings together in Mr. Lutnick’s fifth floor office. All Nvidia matters are routed through Jeff Kessler, a top deputy to Mr. Lutnick, who is said to rarely take any significant action without the commerce secretary’s approval. Nvidia’s general counsel has also been given direct access to shape new rules, including leaving comments in draft regulations affecting the company. … Mr. Lutnick has repeatedly delayed or deferred technology controls, slowing down efforts throughout the year, according to people who described the discussions.

Straight up corruption is a plausible hypothesis.

… There are also concerns about possible conflicts of interest given that the investment firm that Mr. Lutnick steered for decades, Cantor Fitzgerald, operates in a wide range of industries, from cryptocurrency to data centers, that rely on Nvidia chips and could be affected by rules Mr. Lutnick is currently weighing. That business is now run by Mr. Lutnick’s sons. … The activities of Mr. Lutnick’s sons have been a source of irritation for Mr. Trump and concern for some other Trump advisers, despite the fact that Mr. Trump’s own sons’ businesses have prompted similar criticisms. Alec Stapp: Key points from @ChrisRMcGuire:



1. “It was Mr. Lutnick who made the decision not to enforce export controls designed to counter chip smuggling, making Mr. Huang a potential target.”



2. “It is largely Mr. Lutnick’s fault that Megaspeed, the company that employed the alleged spy, successfully smuggled a reported $7 billion of Nvidia chips into China (a number that no doubt represents the tip of the iceberg).”



3. “Chip smuggling is running rampant. Taiwanese customs data shows that from 2025 to 2026, over $60 billion worth of A.I. chips were most likely shipped to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, making these 3 relatively small countries among the largest importers of A.I. chips in the world.”



4. “Mr. Lutnick has not added a single company to the entity list, the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist, in over a year, which is the longest stretch without an update in 18 years.”



5. “Mr. Lutnick was reportedly briefed on Mr. Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang (no relation), a Megaspeed executive, and her suspected ties with Chinese intelligence services, in May 2026.”



6. “Mr. Lutnick appears to be holding fast on keeping Megaspeed off the blacklist, despite repeated urgings from other members of the administration — including Mr. Trump himself.”



7. “Even worse, senior officials under Mr. Lutnick may have impeded law enforcement investigations into Megaspeed. In May 2025, Jeff Kessler, a top deputy to Mr. Lutnick who oversees export controls, reportedly discussed the department’s ongoing investigation into Megaspeed with Nvidia’s general counsel — a highly unusual action. The department halted its investigation soon afterward.”

Potentially it could reach David Sacks, who was the AI Czar and in that position was very clearly de facto functioning as Nvidia’s chief lobbyist and advocate.

Kareem Rifai: I think there should be a lot more questions being asked about David Sacks, who spent years furiously lobbying for the US to induce Ukraine’s surrender and then used his position in government to lobby on behalf of giving the CCP unfettered access to Nvidia chips.

The First Step Is Admitting You Have a Problem

I find this part of the story very much to Huang’s credit.

Wall St Engine: Jensen Huang in his last hours as Nvidia CEO, per Bloomberg:



> The board met late into the night & left him no choice but to resign

>

> He looked broken, his take-charge style gone

> Started saying things like “whatever” & “I don’t care”

> He has since called himself a “piece of sh--”

> He says he no longer cares what happens to him

> His main concern: his wife, and not “ruining the lives” of the women now linked to him

​Drake Bennett and Ian King (Bloomberg): A turning point came last Friday, Nov. 6, when a Financial Times story cited US officials saying that the relationship had been a romantic one. Soon afterward, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter went to Huang’s house to confront him, and Huang confessed. At that point, most of the board still didn’t want to take a public stance, but Teter, who is secretary of the board, told them they had to act. … On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Huang was also having an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. This time, the board acted quickly. Directors assembled remotely on Wednesday, and the meeting lasted late into the night. In the end, Huang was given no choice but to resign, leaving him with no formal role at the company he co-founded.

Alas, he loses most of that credit the minute he starts planning a potential comeback.

Somehow People Are Still Defending Jensen Huang

There is a logic that goes something like this, and it generalizes beyond Huang:

Jensen Huang did these no good, quite bad things, sure. But they never would have come to light like this, and he would have gotten away with it, except for those meddling kids, who told the truth about it. Thus this is character assassination, a government plot, tyranny, must not stand.

This comes from a cultural position that of course anyone powerful will have done many horrible things, and of course we do not hold them accountable, so trying to hold them accountable by saying the things they have done must be some evil plot.

I disagree.

There are also arguments that take this form:

Jensen Huang was the founder and CEO. Therefore, Nvidia is his, and if you take it away from him, you need proof that he did something sufficiently horrible, and it’s like a court of law. If it turns out you overcharged him then double jeopardy attaches and he goes free on the lesser included offenses. Which in this case are actually far worse but never mind that. But you can’t formally prove the exact thing in question, so he walks, which means you have to let him continue to run Nvidia. This is an outrage. I mean, come on, OpenAI’s board couldn’t fire Sam Altman, and also I would really like if my board couldn’t fire me. So let’s bring Jensen Huang back.

No, seriously. As in:

Garry Tan: Jensen deserves due process, not whatever is happening right now. Cate Hall: “what about DUE PROCESS??” is a really funny response to the duly authorized board of a private company making the core decision it exists to make.

Again, I disagree. This is madness.

The central purpose of the board of directors is to, if necessary, fire the CEO.

You also have this great illustration of a deeply twisted worldview twice over:

Palmer Luckey (CEO Anduril): China wants Jensen out, so I want him in.​

China does not want Jensen Huang out, or at least I would be extremely surprised and confused to learn that China wanted that. Jensen Huang has at minimum been quite the ‘useful idiot’ selling them billions in chips, with this scandal and his departure triggering renewed strong calls for export controls on chips. See the section ‘Yes Export Controls Matter’ which is one of a highly continuing series. Why would China want him out?

Then there’s the second level. Why do you think it is a good argument, or virtuous, or that it speaks well of you, to publicly say that you want Jensen in because China wants him out? That you think this is a strong argument, without looking at the reasons? That you should want whatever the other guy does not want, because the other guy is a bad man?

Which in turn makes you make up stuff about what the other guy wants.

I like to think Palmer Luckey does not actually think like that, and instead only thinks that it is beneficial to his social position to present himself as thinking like this, and thus is lying. If he genuinely does think that way, this is far worse.

Teortaxes tries to maintain that what ‘has been done’ to Jensen is ‘significantly worse than what happened to Jack Ma.’ Nothing ‘was done’ to Jensen other than to reveal things he most definitely did, and to fire him for those actions. Jensen Huang remains a free man with many billions of dollars. At most, there were overconfident statements about the status of Alice Huang. The rest is clearly true, and the Nvidia board are the ones who removed Jensen Huang. His position was clearly untenable, and would have been untenable either way.

I thought all of that was as crazy as it would get. Boy was I wrong. I happened to see this post by Ben Thompson, ‘Obituaries,’ in which he calls this the death of, and I swear I am not making this up:

Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, okay, I guess. Nvidia, most valuable company in the world, not technically accurate, but ok. The AI bubble, ‘2025-2027’, ?!, sigh. AI as normal technology and the US Semiconductor industry, 1947-2047, ???. Tech company independence, 1968-2026, no, seriously. American exceptionalism, 1776-2026, no, seriously.

What does one even say to something like that, when what happened was ‘tech CEO who treated America as an adversary and facilitated the smuggling of billions in chips while sleeping with the executive in question who is probably also a spy and also a direct report gets summarily and appropriately forced to resign and replaced by the CFO while a search begins, and the Treasury Secretary asks for a new CEO from outside in light of all the rampant crime facilitation and national security issues.’

If this is the end of American exceptionalism or tech company independence, what about [unfurls comically long scroll of events from the second Trump administration, the Biden administration, the first Trump administration, the Obama administration…]

Max Read is on point on why some people cannot let this one go, no matter how obviously Jensen Huang is now unfit to be CEO of Nvidia, and how badly this compromised national security.

Max Reed: Two ongoing debates in particular, one central to the White House and the other to the AI sector, have been already shaping this story for over a year now: China hawks vs. (expedient) China doves. Open weight vs. closed weight models. Founder class vs. managerial class.

To those in the vibe army of the Silicon Valley founder class, they are visionaries who will save the world. Any limits whatsoever on their power, any attempt to impose any form of control on them, is tyranny. Unless you are talking about Dario Amodei, who is himself considered tyranny. All other founder CEOs are to be as Gods.

The China dove part is obvious. The weird part about it is that the main reason to be a China dove is so that Nvidia can sell more chips and thus make more money. You know, for the ‘American tech stack.’ That whole China dove position is an Nvidia op first, and only secondarily a China op. Two astronauts.

This is then piled on top of the open weight support. Jensen Huang supports open weights, not out of ideology but because he wants to commoditize his complement and does not understand the nature of the risks involved. So these people love him, thinking this is more than an expedient thing, or that a new Nvidia CEO might act differently on that front.

If I was in the AI or tech industry and thinking strategically, I would not want to make it look like the tech industry was rallying around Jensen Huang. That would substantially increase the chance and size of major political backlash.

Jensen Huang Wants to Call It a Comeback

Singularity Memes Highlights: they did the meme:

He has discussed this potential comeback with allies.

Tony Czuczka (Bloomberg): While Nvidia shares fell 12.7% last week, some shareholders expressed support for Jensen Huang, including his possible return to the company he helped turn into one of the world’s most valuable companies.

One of those allies is Gavin Baker, calling for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement, including supporting his reinstatement now pending the investigation. Balaji of course is on the train as well, trying to vibe and threaten Jensen back into power in various ways and grasping at straws. As are Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick and over 170,000 signatories.

They also arranged for a letter warning that ‘irreplaceable’ talent could be lost if Jensen Huang is not reinstated. There are always such warnings, and indeed some employees do leave when the CEO changes. That’s life.

These people are even betting that this could happen. As in, see Polymarket, where people are buying Jensen Huang remaining as CEO at 16% (!?):

No, sir. This is not going to happen. Even if the board were somehow willing to cave on this, and even if Trump says otherwise and is saying Huang ‘learned a big lesson,’ the rest of Washington is absolutely not going to allow Jensen Huang to run Nvidia.

The board, knowing this and also for other very good reasons, is having none of it.

Andrew Curran: CNBC is reporting that the NVIDIA board is focused on a national security investigation into Jensen Huang, and is not in discussions with him, or considering bringing him back as CEO. Robbie Whelan and Amrith Ramkumar (WSJ): Nvidia’s board of directors isn’t considering reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, despite a drumbeat of calls for his return from some investors and employees, according to a source familiar with the board’s thinking.

This is the kind of thing that makes DC think that the tech industry is completely clueless and also hostile and dangerous. They flat out don’t get it.

Or maybe I am the one who is wrong, because it is 2026 and literally nothing matters.

There are plenty of out of line actions to go around. Donald Trump was out of line and being deeply silly to suggest a specific person, Tim Cook, take over Nvidia. Bessent was far less out of line, but still out of line, to tell Nvidia to pick an outsider and a ‘dramatic shakeup.’

Annmarie Hordern: Secretary Bessent to Fox: “I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?”

As Joe Weisenthal says, can you imagine if Elizabeth Warren was the one saying that?

But also, the man has a point. If your company facilitates this level of blatantly illegal activity on matters vital to national security, I can see why you might need an outsider.

OpenAI and Anthropic and SpaceX and Meta and so on have these different special governing structures, in theory or in practice, part of which is to make the CEO harder to fire. Matt Levine has fun going over the alternative versions of this crisis. I think he has too much fun. Sam Altman was able to be un-fired, but only because (among other reasons) the board was unable to explain its reasoning and the employees responded with an open revolt. In this case, the reasoning is very clear, and it is also clear to the national security state.

The board might try to not fire Elon Musk in a similar situation. Good luck with that.

If I was Jensen Huang, I would be less worried about trying to return as CEO and more worried about cooperation, and the potential civil and criminal implications, and hopefully also I would care about national security or even humans not all dying.

On Interim CEO Kress

I agree with Joe’s interpretation here of WSJ’s description of events.

Joe Weisenthal: This WSJ story on Nvidia‘s interim CEO is interesting. The headline frames it around personality. A clash between Huang and Kress. But actually it seems like a fundamentals story. That there’s a sense of stress within the company about its growing leverage.

Jensen Huang’s style was highly abrasive. I think the WSJ article was painting this disagreement into something that it was not, and that it does not provide much evidence of Jensen Huang’s central opinions about Kress.

An Actual Attack on Jensen’s Character

Pat McGovern: from jensen’s biographer ( @stephenwitt ) in today’s NYT Stephen Witt: Mr. Huang went to considerable lengths to cloak his arrogance. When I first met him in 2023, he and his handlers were pushing the idea that he was a humble man. In our conversations, Mr. Huang was constantly deflecting attention away from his success, always quick to assign credit to his employees and executive staff members. He also liked to glad-hand service people. He’d been a dishwasher himself once, a point he never let you forget. He loved visiting small, hole-in-the-wall restaurants and leaving extravagant tips. I’d met him for breakfast at Denny’s, and he tipped our waitress $1,000 in hundred-dollar bills. He didn’t make a show of it, either. I had to track her down to ask. Over time, though, I began to suspect that this was an act, one performed not for the observer, but to flatter himself. Austen Allred: If I were a billionaire I would quietly tip $1,000 all the time and I would get a lot of pleasure out of it. I just don’t understand how that makes someone arrogant.

Yes, if you are quietly tipping waitresses $1,000 you are not doing it as an Effective Altruist. You are largely doing it because you feel great doing it. I don’t think it is an ‘act,’ even if it is largely a form of consumption. It’s exactly as Allred says, it is a happy thing to do. I’m all for it, even if one motivation of it is that it will inevitably leak.

The part that matters is the second half, and given what I’ve seen on podcasts I have little doubt that Witt is accurate here:

Stephen Witt: In truth, Mr. Huang was quite arrogant. He had little tolerance for disagreement and almost no capacity for open discourse. When you contradicted him, even over the most trivial matter, it was like lighting a fuse. Stick to your position and soon he exploded, screaming at you for your idiocy. A harangue from Mr. Huang could last an hour or more; his executive staff appeared genuinely afraid of him. Listening to their stories, I was reminded of the abusive music instructor from the movie “Whiplash.” Austen Allred: “We went to Denny’s and I later learned he tipped the waitress $1,000. He didn’t let anyone know that, I only learned after I tracked the waitress down and asked how big the tip was.



I can only conclude from this that he was a very arrogant man masking his arrogance.”



Huh? Zach Alberico: I can only conclude from this the biographer is the worst kind of randian villian.

This kind of ‘cult of the great man’ reaction is understandable in the face of the whiplash here, but neglects that Witt claims very strong direct evidence. He’s not saying that the tip itself was the evidence of arrogance.

We also have this article about Put-Downs, Parties and a ‘Royal Family.’

Neil Mehta: this story is nuts Anissa Gardizy, Robbie Whelan, Katherine Long and Hannah Critchfield (WSJ): The dressing downs Huang administered to employees, which one Nvidia executive described as “eviscerations,” had also become more frequent, according to people who have witnessed the episodes. He had one such blowup during a recent “e-staff” meeting, an early-morning gathering of his executive staff, according to people who were present. After Vladimir Troy, a senior executive, discussed delays to Nvidia’s data-center builds, Huang excoriated Troy in front of the group, using abusive language. “When Jensen does that, it is very painful. It’s crazy,” said one of the executives present. “He put Nvidia first, above any person.” Joe Weisenthal: A lot of people say this is very common behavior among CEOs. But I’ve read enough articles to know that all of this sounds like prevalent behavior among anyone with direct reports, in both the public and private sectors.

I mean, yes, of course you put the company above any person. Or at least any person other than yourself. That’s how it works.

Whole Mars Catalogue (quoting an article): People familiar with the matter say Jensen Huang’s “imperial control” extended to the Nvidia cafeteria, where he allegedly made employees try the brisket. “He kept saying ‘you have to try this,’” one source said. “Nobody felt they could say no.”​

And if the CEO tells you to try the brisket? You try the brisket.

PoliMath: biographer on Jensen Huang: “I was reminded of the abusive music instructor from Whiplash”



ok, but he was the hero of that movie

Whiplash is a great movie. The instructor is, in my view, neither hero nor villain. He simply is who he is, as is the student. He is a man who chooses the pursuit of greatness and is willing to have you pay the price for it. You can decide whether he is right to do that. The same applies to this aspect of Jensen Huang, or many other founders. They are often highly not fun people to be around. This can lead to greatness. You can decide what to think about that.

Solve for the New Equilibrium

I see why Dean Ball is taking the contrary position, but I fear that he is wrong.

Jeffrey Ladish (Palisade Research): How hard would be it be for a future swarm of AI agents to take down someone like Jensen by leaking information about an affair or two? People don’t understand how AI could take over without robots, often because they can’t model a well resourced, strategic adversary. Intelligence agency operations are a lower bound for what a strategic group of rogue agents could accomplish. Dean W. Ball (OpenAI): Quite hard, because by the time ai is good enough to autonomously perform that kind of intelligence collection, the capability will quickly diffuse broadly, many secrets of many people will have been exposed, and society will have recalibrated. Jeffrey Ladish (Palisade Research): Why do you think that it will defuse broadly? I’m guessing you’re assuming weak RSI only here? When anyone gets to strong RSI, I’d expect these capabilities to rapidly move beyond anything human society has or could adapt to. But even with ‘weak’ RSI, it seems quite plausible that one or several labs could have, or be had by, internal capabilities of this kind. Partially this is because I think the strong to weak spectrum is pretty spectrum-y, especially in worlds that don’t have a very fast foom, but I think you’d instead see an extremely steep slope of fairly smooth advances. But that would leave little time for either diffusion or adaptation, even if the capabilities are not yet strongly superhuman.

The current situation is that many people, including very powerful people but also many ordinary people, have a bunch of secrets that could harm them quite a bit if weaponized. Often many of those secrets are not that hard to find. If you want to dig up dirt on someone, there is a good chance you can find it. If you are an intelligence agency, you can also create it by engineering the situation, including but not limited to honeypots, entrapment and scams, or of course you can also fabricate the information.

There are also any number of pieces of true information (e.g. your banking password) that you would very much not want others to know, even if you are doing nothing wrong. Or perhaps rather than you ‘doing something wrong’ what is being leaked are things like business secrets and logistical information, or your home address.

I think of this as analogous to cyber. Offense generally defeats defense under realistic conditions, because offense can concentrate firepower. You will not sufficiently harden defenses everywhere (which here would mean having no meaningful secrets) unless and until you expect to get hit for real. So Dean Ball’s adjustment probably only happens if you have anarchist-style or other groups out there trying to expose all the info like this on the regular, for the lulz or in principle or what not.

But This Time They’ve Gone Too Far

I do want to stand up for Jensen Huang in at least this small way: His plaque.

Andrew Curran: The Jensen Huang commemorative plaque above the booth at the San Jose Denny’s where Jensen and his co-founders decided to start Nvidia has been removed. Erased... from existence.

That action, in particular, is an outrage, assuming the story is true. This man earned that plaque.

Let us not take away from Jensen Huang his thirty-three year history of building Nvidia. There would be no Nvidia, certainly not in anything like its present form, without the efforts of Jensen Huang. He has created trillions in value, most of which did not come from his dealings with China and those smuggling chips to China or allowing them remote access, or his hard lobbying, regulatory capture and technical evasions of export controls. This was mostly a company that builds great products. Respect.

He is also responsible for his own downfall, and for choosing to sell so many chips to China when there was other demand for them, and for intentionally leaving Nvidia without an easy succession path. When we see the company decline in value by more than $570 billion in a week, that too is on him, not merely the lost opportunity from his leadership.

Let us remember him for all of it.’