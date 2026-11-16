whoever is involved, even White House people, no matter how high, this is very serious, sex, chips, and government officials. Lutnick et al. if it is shown that national security was breached and US was compromised, they must pay price like anyone…no matter who. there must be consequences. I think Lutnick broke laws. I do. With NVIDIA, with Epstein et al. It is how these ‘untouchable’ people operate. Until the truth emerges. You are never too big to fail.
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
You can support via my postal mailing address:
Dr. Paul Alexander
150 South 8th Street, unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
'What in God’s name was Trump thinking when, after being briefed twice, including by his own secretary of state, Marco Rubio, he never bothered to tell the Elvis of the tech world, Jensen Huang, that his frisky Chinese playmate, Alice Huang, the executive of a Singapore-based tech company, was very likely a microchip Mata Hari, downloading their pillow talk to China’s Ministry of State Security? It is such an inconceivable lapse in national security that furrow-browed commentators across the land are trying to ferret out the reason why the president of the United States could have received this five-alarm-fire intel with a half-hearted shrug.'
DOJ Is Ready to Battle Congress. A Texas Prosecutor Placed Himself at the Front.
The U.S. attorney in Houston is threatening to investigate congressional Democrats who investigate the Trump administration