Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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'What in God’s name was Trump thinking when, after being briefed twice, including by his own secretary of state, Marco Rubio, he never bothered to tell the Elvis of the tech world, Jensen Huang, that his frisky Chinese playmate, Alice Huang, the executive of a Singapore-based tech company, was very likely a microchip Mata Hari, downloading their pillow talk to China’s Ministry of State Security? It is such an inconceivable lapse in national security that furrow-browed commentators across the land are trying to ferret out the reason why the president of the United States could have received this five-alarm-fire intel with a half-hearted shrug.'

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DOJ Is Ready to Battle Congress. A Texas Prosecutor Placed Himself at the Front.

The U.S. attorney in Houston is threatening to investigate congressional Democrats who investigate the Trump administration

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