whoever is involved, even White House people, no matter how high, this is very serious, sex, chips, and government officials. Lutnick et al. if it is shown that national security was breached and US was compromised, they must pay price like anyone…no matter who. there must be consequences. I think Lutnick broke laws. I do. With NVIDIA, with Epstein et al. It is how these ‘untouchable’ people operate. Until the truth emerges. You are never too big to fail.

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Dr. Paul Alexander

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