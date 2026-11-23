working for Trump ALLOWED?

I am saying Jensen Huang, Lutnick, even POTUS Trump must testify about who knew what and when? We know the intel agencies warned Trump twice and it was disregarded…we know Rubio warned Trump as per reports…Trump drew seemingly closer to NVIDIA’s Huang…so what is going on? we have not investigated or assed them under oath yet…so this is kind of insanity unfolding…we know as per reports to be declared accurate or not that POTUS Trump called for restrictions earlier and if proven then huge praise to Trump…yet we know that the chips et al. did go to China.

Is this about manipulating the situation also to make money? Like manipulating when you say Hormuz is open or shut and when you bomb or not? Like that type of money making foreign policy? Who in the Trump orbit knew of this re-instatement and when and played with their stocks? I want the Democrats too to investigate this among the 1000 issues needing investigating. This administration to me now is among the most corrupt and I have followed US politics for decades.

Did Lutnick, Commerce Secretary benefit, his family, his business, financially from the transfer of chips to China? that today could potentially weaken our military? This Thanksgiving over turkey and mash potatoes POTUS Trump, I hope you know that Americans will roast you, punish your legacy more, sadly for I wanted you on Rushmore, for this for your Trump orbit and administration have not been forthcoming nor you at this time. This stinks to high heavens and smacks of espionage, spying, corruption, enriching, sex scandal, weakening of US military etc.

I and many ask you to come clean and explain this entire sordid affair and we do not buy it that you do not know about it. You know when Beiber takes a piss. Understand that the American people showed you in the recent 2026 midterms that the trust et al. they had in you prior is gone. Treat them as such now. With respect.

We need to know how deep Lutnick is in this Huang sex spy scandal and what was his dealings with pedophile Epstein as he sought little girls to fuck…we need to know.

It’s time for Pete to call it quits: Hegseth’s former top aide calls for his ouster

The former top aide to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is calling on him to resign, saying he has badly mismanaged both the Pentagon and ongoing war in Iran, and let showmanship get in the way of doing his job well.

“Pete’s ability to be effective has been constrained and very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective,” Joe Kasper, who was chief of staff to Hegseth for the first three months of the Trump administration, told POLITICO. “For that reason and others it’s time for Pete to call it quits.”