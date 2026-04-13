Jesus Trump? Are we witnessing miracles around us? Trump posted the AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ less than an hour later. In the image, he appears to be healing a man in a hospital
bed while surrounded by American imagery like the U.S. flag, bald eagles, and several monuments.' Major backlash over this Truth post; what is your view? It is funny & bizarre all at once
Trump sure knows how to amp them up, how to satisfy and anger MAGA all at once, it is actually funny to witness.
Your view? Is Trump getting close to a Jesus like figure? Jesus was a prophet…
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Pope Leo XIV vowed to keep criticizing the US-Israeli war on Iran, hours after President Donald Trump blasted the pontiff and opened up a fresh political rift with his Italian political allies.
“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialog and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems,” Leo told reporters Monday as he flew to Algeria for the start of a tour through Africa, according to Reuters. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/pope-leo-vows-more-iran-war-critiques-after-trump-attacks/ar-AA20KY2M
It’s outright blasphemy, he’s a madman, he’s a malignant narcissist