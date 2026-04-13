Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

Pope Leo XIV vowed to keep criticizing the US-Israeli war on Iran, hours after President Donald Trump blasted the pontiff and opened up a fresh political rift with his Italian political allies.

“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialog and multilateral relationships among the ​states to look for just solutions to problems,” Leo told reporters Monday as he flew to Algeria for the start of a tour through Africa, according to Reuters. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/pope-leo-vows-more-iran-war-critiques-after-trump-attacks/ar-AA20KY2M

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Penny
4h

It’s outright blasphemy, he’s a madman, he’s a malignant narcissist

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