Jewish leaders turn on Musk: "More than 160 Jewish leaders, including dozens of rabbis and mostly left-leaning activists, are making a fresh push for advertisers and app stores to drop Elon Musk’s X
over concerns of antisemitism. In a letter shared with the Tech Brief ahead of its publication Tuesday, the authors — under the banner of a campaign called X Out Hate — write that Musk “presents an
urgent danger to Jews” via his leadership of X and “sweeping power” in the Trump administration.”
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How much USAID do they receive?
Waiting for someone to explain to me how Jewish people still support of the American left obvious alignment with radical Islam .