Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
Sep 30

The jihadi should have been stabbed until he bled out.

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Margaret Shattuck's avatar
Margaret Shattuck
Sep 30

It was also the co-pilot who stabbed the captain, the opposite of what you're reporting here.

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