Flydubai pilot attempts terror hijacking of flight to Tel Aviv, foiled by Israeli passengers
Israeli official says “major disaster avoided” after pilot stabbed his co-pilot, attempted to hijack aircraft with over 100 Israeli passengers • Plane makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia
‘Jihadist’ pilot stabbed co-pilot and tried to crash Flydubai plane before hero crew and passenger broke into cockpit and overpowered him, preventing ‘Israeli 9/11’
TERROR IN THE SKY
CO-PILOT STABS CAPTAIN ON ISRAEL-BOUND PLANE
'TRIED TO CRASH AIRCRAFT'
JET PLUNGED 17,000 FEET
**WARNING GRAPHIC** VIDEO
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The jihadi should have been stabbed until he bled out.
It was also the co-pilot who stabbed the captain, the opposite of what you're reporting here.