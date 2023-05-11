Jimmy Dore questions Vinay Prasad's fact checking of Bobby Kennedy Jr.; Bhattacharya and Jimmy go at it & quite interesting for Jimmy raises key questions about Prasad's video; Vinay dismisses Kennedy
I am always for full transparency and so I put all sides at all times for balance; Dore thinks Prasad did not do a complete fact check; I like Prasad, smart, I do not agree with all he says here
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v2mt51y-garbage-fact-check-of-rfk-jr.-debunked.html
I think that Vinay needs to step back and not summarily dismiss Kennedy. Kennedy is standing up while others have their head up their asses. Kennedy is getting his teeth kicked in but standing up, huge praise.
Any discussion or conversation is very productive.
Love Vinay but he is not perfect and was not on the ball on some of the lockdown lunacy but overall a giant to me. Someone I regard and respect.
Love Jimmy, love Bhattacharya.
Love Jimmy and applaud him for calling out a mainstream straddler who has gotten close to the truth but needs a nudge toward courage:
• “Letter to a Mainstream Straddler: Live Not by Half-Lies” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-a-mainstream-straddler)
Both of these misters are flat wrong about Ivermectin and HydroxChl, as they still believe in the trials: Turns out, these 2 medications were given in monstruous amounts to kill a horse (pun intented), in terminal cases, and probably not in conjonction with other medications. I'm p....sed off!!! Please do your homework guys.