Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
1h

All these guys know is to show President Trump in the worst light. What side are they on anyway?

You see any Leftists throwing their own under the bus. NO!

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
2m

Time to stop posing as a Trump supporter Doc. Your constant anti-administration propaganda is the reason I pulled my subscription. The left wing media you relish in will welcome you with open arms.

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