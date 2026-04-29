JJM, John Mearsheimer (clip) delivers a stern rebuke of Trump's foreign policy as to the botched bombing of Iran; Trump seeks to blame Europe for US's failure in taking Iran
JJM: 'Trump has done greater damage and I don't see how he digs himself out of this hole...he is seriously damaged goods as POTUS, even if he can shut this Iran catastrophe down...
Above is Carter’s approval when he left office…Trump’s is the same thing today….32 and 31%…between Epstein disaster handling cover-up re Pom Pom Pam Bambi Bondi, the ICE disaster Mile-High beds on DHS jets killing of 2 Americans Noem, COVID lockdowns and mRNA vaccine, and now this wrongful bombing of Iran…Trump is in trouble.
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All these guys know is to show President Trump in the worst light. What side are they on anyway?
You see any Leftists throwing their own under the bus. NO!
Time to stop posing as a Trump supporter Doc. Your constant anti-administration propaganda is the reason I pulled my subscription. The left wing media you relish in will welcome you with open arms.