JN.1 is the DOMINANT sub-variant of the fraud COVID virus (play along please) driven by selective Darwinian pressure (continuing to vaccinate using a non-sterilizing non-neutralizing viral immune
escape mRNA vaccine (Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman etc.) that mismatches the circulating virus; Shrestha et al. (Cleveland) show us mRNA vaccine FAILS on JN.1 & more doses = more COVID risk
Put simply, the updated mRNA COVID Vaccine against the JN.1 Variant FAILS, and the more doses you have taken and are taking, the higher risk of COVID you have. In short, more doses, more likely you WILL be infected-re-infected with COVID. There is negative effectiveness and any protective effect wanes near immediately.
This adds to the body of evidence we always knew that this mRNA technology vaccine was a failure and a disaster, harmful. Failed from day one and never ever worked. More doses, more chance you will get COVID.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Effectiveness of the 2023-2024 Formulation of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 mRNA Vaccine against the JN.1 Variant | medRxiv
‘Results
Among 47561 employees…yielding an estimated vaccine effectiveness of 23% (95% C.I., 6%-38%). Compared to 0 or 1 prior vaccine doses, risk of COVID-19 was incrementally higher with 2 prior doses (HR, .1.46; 95% C.I., 1.12-1.90; P < .005), 3 prior doses (HR, 1.95; 95% C.I., 1.51-2.52; P < .001), and more than 3 prior doses (HR, 2.51; 95% C.I., 1.91-3.31; P < .001).
Conclusions
The 2023-2024 formula COVID-19 vaccine given to working-aged adults afforded a low level of protection against the JN.1 lineage of SARS-CoV-2, but a higher number of prior vaccine doses was associated with a higher risk of COVID-19.
Summary Among 47561 working-aged Cleveland Clinic employees, the 2023-2024 formula COVID-19 vaccine was 23% effective against the JN.1 lineage of SARS-CoV-2, but a higher number of prior COVID-19 vaccine doses was associated with a higher risk of COVID-19.’
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How can it be a failure when it is accomplishing its primary DOD mission?
I’d like to see the evidence how evolutionary selective pressure is applied on the dead; ie; even if the dead particles called viruses exist..
The evolutionary fraud has to be maintained as well as the abiogenesis fraud because those so-called sciences feed millions of so-called evolutionary scientists worldwide that get billions in funding but can’t make an already living organism to improve not to mention to make a simple life form in the lab…
It’s all a big fraud…