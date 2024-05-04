Put simply, the updated mRNA COVID Vaccine against the JN.1 Variant FAILS, and the more doses you have taken and are taking, the higher risk of COVID you have. In short, more doses, more likely you WILL be infected-re-infected with COVID. There is negative effectiveness and any protective effect wanes near immediately.

This adds to the body of evidence we always knew that this mRNA technology vaccine was a failure and a disaster, harmful. Failed from day one and never ever worked. More doses, more chance you will get COVID.

Effectiveness of the 2023-2024 Formulation of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 mRNA Vaccine against the JN.1 Variant | medRxiv

‘Results

Among 47561 employees…yielding an estimated vaccine effectiveness of 23% (95% C.I., 6%-38%). Compared to 0 or 1 prior vaccine doses, risk of COVID-19 was incrementally higher with 2 prior doses (HR, .1.46; 95% C.I., 1.12-1.90; P < .005), 3 prior doses (HR, 1.95; 95% C.I., 1.51-2.52; P < .001), and more than 3 prior doses (HR, 2.51; 95% C.I., 1.91-3.31; P < .001).

Conclusions

The 2023-2024 formula COVID-19 vaccine given to working-aged adults afforded a low level of protection against the JN.1 lineage of SARS-CoV-2, but a higher number of prior vaccine doses was associated with a higher risk of COVID-19.

