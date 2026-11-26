I want you Democrats to return same to them. The arrogance and hubris is so steep.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

https://www.givesendgo.com/drpaulalexander

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Hakeem ‘Aipac shakur’ Jeffries, they are beginning to mumble that you be a house negro, a duplicity guy, fake, two-faced fork tongued. I hope not. This is not my view. But I hear it, see it. I hope you know all those seats will be lost in 2 years if you people fuck around. I stand in support Hakeem.