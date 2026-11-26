I want you Democrats to return same to them. The arrogance and hubris is so steep.
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Hakeem ‘Aipac shakur’ Jeffries, they are beginning to mumble that you be a house negro, a duplicity guy, fake, two-faced fork tongued. I hope not. This is not my view. But I hear it, see it. I hope you know all those seats will be lost in 2 years if you people fuck around. I stand in support Hakeem.
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Typical double talk performance.