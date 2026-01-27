'Joe Rogan Accuses Trump of Distracting From Epstein Files Release With ICE and Fraud Controversies', this is very interesting how Rogan is reacting; Joe Rogan suggested President Donald Trump and his
team are using ICE raids and fraud investigations as a distraction from the fact that they have not released the full Epstein files. “It’s gonna go on for a long time, I suspect,” Rogan said about
Epstein files being released. “I mean they said they released them, but what did they release?”
Ahmad argued that Epstein and the files haven’t been getting a lot of attention because of the focus on Minnesota where there is an investigation into potentially billions in government fraud. The state has also been hit with protests since an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good.
“With the Somalians and the ICE shooting, it feels like that’s completely drowned out, anything about it,” Ahmad said.
“I think some of that’s on purpose,” Rogan added.
“Oh, 100%,” Ahmad agreed.
Rogan later mocked Trump after reading that a federal judge rejected a bid by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the release of the Epstein files. Massie and Khanna introduced the original legislation that forced the administration to begin releasing files.
“So a federal judge said, no, you can’t force them to release it even though you campaigned on it,” Rogan said, laughing. “Even though you ran on it, even though you stood outside of that courthouse with a bunch of binders, ‘we’ve got it!'”
Joe Rogan Says Trump Using ICE to Distract From Epstein
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Rogan is just another dime a dozen podcaster. It's good just to set back and comment when you aren't part of it. I never liked that arrogant Joe Rogan.
INFLATION is JEWISH
USURY is WHITE GENOCIDE
GREAT REPLACEMENT is
KALERGI PLAN
CENSORSHIP is JEWISH
JEWS TAKE ALL of OUR MONEY
WE ARE NOT ALLOWED to TALK ABOUT. IT
Zionism is the nth° of parasite
All wars are bankers wars
CDC board members are predominantly dual citizen passport holders of Israel
CDC pushed death jabs on globe attempted treason genocide of 8 billion humans
CDC killed Scott Adams creator of Dilbert