Epstein files being released. “I mean they said they released them, but what did they release?”

Ahmad argued that Epstein and the files haven’t been getting a lot of attention because of the focus on Minnesota where there is an investigation into potentially billions in government fraud. The state has also been hit with protests since an ICE agent shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good.

“With the Somalians and the ICE shooting, it feels like that’s completely drowned out, anything about it,” Ahmad said.

“I think some of that’s on purpose,” Rogan added.

“Oh, 100%,” Ahmad agreed.

Rogan later mocked Trump after reading that a federal judge rejected a bid by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the release of the Epstein files. Massie and Khanna introduced the original legislation that forced the administration to begin releasing files.

“So a federal judge said, no, you can’t force them to release it even though you campaigned on it,” Rogan said, laughing. “Even though you ran on it, even though you stood outside of that courthouse with a bunch of binders, ‘we’ve got it!'”