Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 11Edited

It rattles my brain every time I hear people repeating the mantra "I still support Trump and trust him".

I've asked countless times (I've never gotten a reply from anyone) let me do so again: WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO SO THAT PEOPLE WILL STOP SUPPORTING AND TRUSTING HIM?

It's a demonstrable FACT that Trump has made "catastrophic mistakes and policies". It's a demonstrable FACT that Trump is protecting the COVID criminals (mass murderers). It's a demonstrable FACT that Trump is protecting Fat Rat rapists, torturers and murderers of children (the Epstein Class). It's a demonstrable FACT that the Iran war was/is a criminal, illegal, stupid war. It's a demonstrable FACT that Trump's support (tens of $$$billions) to a penis-piano-player ultra-corrupt Zelensky is sheer lunacy .................... people already know these things and more about Trump.

It's as if Trump has cast a "magical spell" on people, making them loyal regardless of his atrocities.

So, WHAT ELSE DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO TO MAKE PEOPLE DROP HIM LIKE A BAD HABIT???

Loyalty is a good thing. But loyalty given to the wrong person or cause is _________________.

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 12

PEW: TRUMP APPROVAL DROPS TO 30% With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms

Trump approval drops to 30%, as 44% of voters see their vote as ‘against’ him https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2026/10/08/with-americans-in-a-sour-mood-democratic-voters-are-more-engaged-in-midterms/

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