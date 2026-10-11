Rogan knows he fucked up. I think he is still MAGA and for Trump but like me, we want Trump to succeed for USA but this Trump 2.0 administration has fucked us up royally! arch and ballroom and all…grifting galore!
Et tu Jim?
honesty integrity hard work…only thing that matters. family…
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It rattles my brain every time I hear people repeating the mantra "I still support Trump and trust him".
I've asked countless times (I've never gotten a reply from anyone) let me do so again: WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO SO THAT PEOPLE WILL STOP SUPPORTING AND TRUSTING HIM?
It's a demonstrable FACT that Trump has made "catastrophic mistakes and policies". It's a demonstrable FACT that Trump is protecting the COVID criminals (mass murderers). It's a demonstrable FACT that Trump is protecting Fat Rat rapists, torturers and murderers of children (the Epstein Class). It's a demonstrable FACT that the Iran war was/is a criminal, illegal, stupid war. It's a demonstrable FACT that Trump's support (tens of $$$billions) to a penis-piano-player ultra-corrupt Zelensky is sheer lunacy .................... people already know these things and more about Trump.
It's as if Trump has cast a "magical spell" on people, making them loyal regardless of his atrocities.
So, WHAT ELSE DOES TRUMP HAVE TO DO TO MAKE PEOPLE DROP HIM LIKE A BAD HABIT???
Loyalty is a good thing. But loyalty given to the wrong person or cause is _________________.
PEW: TRUMP APPROVAL DROPS TO 30% With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms
Trump approval drops to 30%, as 44% of voters see their vote as ‘against’ him https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2026/10/08/with-americans-in-a-sour-mood-democratic-voters-are-more-engaged-in-midterms/