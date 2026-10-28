Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
11h

look I think Bibi is stealing the Israeli election. plain to see. manufacturing votes. he learnt from Republicans and Democrats.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
12h

https://palexander.substack.com/p/trump-would-have-been-the-greatest

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