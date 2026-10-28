Rogan has gained serious credibility for like me, he can support the POTUS Trump and want his success but be dismayed and angry and speak his mind that Trump turned out to be a failure! and yes, FOX news lowest rating now because it is bullshit, I spit at my tv if it is ever on, I turn it off and have convinced many to do same, what a load of hog wash head up the ass of Trump world, nothing FOX says is credible and the POTUS stacked his cabinet with these inept stupid nonsensical blowhard head up their ass FOX people and we see the results, the USA is in trouble on all fronts and Trump has dragged the Republican party down and can get to veto proof majorities by next elections 2028 if this continues…none of these FOX air heads were and are competent. I am dismayed I was fooled. by these idiots lathering balls whole day, 24/7 that is FOX news, turn it on to see ‘the art of stones cupping’…these people are experts at washing each other’s balls. the men and women. it is embarrassing.

Is Bibi Netanyahu stealing the Israeli election like how Republicans and Democrats steal elections from each other? and take turns?

‘Joe Rogan sits out midterms as Trump rift grows: 'Turned out to not be real'

https://www.rawstory.com/rogan-trump-rift-new-report/