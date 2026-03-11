Schellenberger jumped in to say Trump ran on “No endless wars.” Rogan dismissed that quickly.

“They’re all endless,” he said.

“It just doesn’t make any sense to me, unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests — like particularly Israel’s interests.”

He added a few minutes later, “clearly Israel wanted this.”

Rogan is not the only prominent pundit who feels that way. Last week, Tucker Carlson called the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “absolutely disgusting and evil,” and said the war was being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel. Megyn Kelly made similar remarks, saying it was “Israel’s war.”

Meanwhile, Trump scoffed when he was asked by ABC’s Rachel Scott if Israel “forced” the U.S. into striking Iran last week. The president said that claim was bogus and that, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Trump on Monday said the war was “pretty much” complete and would be wrapping up “soon.”

https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/joe-rogan-nukes-trumps-insane-iran-war-people-feel-betrayed/