raids were “f--king nuts” and questioned whether Trump would have won the election if he said this is how the administration would carry out deportations.

Joe Rogan: Trump’s ‘ICE raids are f—king nuts’

‘Rogan endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, but has been critical of some of his policies since beginning his second term. He has also pushed back on Trump’s immigration policies, saying previously that deporting migrants to El Salvador was “horrific."

“The Trump administration, if they’re running and they said, ‘We’re going to go to Home Depot and we’re going to arrest all the people at Home Depot. We’re going to go to construction sites, and we’re going to just like, tackle people at construction sites’... I don’t think anybody would’ve signed up for that,” Rogan said.

“They said we’re going to get rid of the criminals and the gang members first, right? And now we’re seeing, like, Home Depot’s get raided. Like, that’s crazy,” he added.’

I agree with Rogan 100%! Notice the ball cuppers and latherers and ball washers who just sit chuckling in cabinet and senate and house and in the inner orbit and bobblehead nodding prostrating like Malones for a job, grifting jobs, notice they say nothing, raises not a peep. Weaklings. Users. Grifters. No accountability. Trump needs us to question him and opine so that he knows if on the right page for it is clear he is being misguided by crazy people in his inner circle. Trump is doing good things, some good, some great, but some that are very questionable and IMO wrong. Misguided by inept FOX people around him. Camra people.

Remember it was I who told you the bombing did not do the trick. Conflicting reports but key is we do not want USA sucked in. When many were celebrating and taking the reports from administration as gospel…I have learnt after COVID, believe nothing a government official tells you. ZERO. In some regards it was actually pointless and a waste of time. But let us see. Some say we need some more days to figure out if the mission was a success as we were told. Let us see next move. I only hope USA does not get sucked into other people’s fever to sweat for. Trump needs to fire some of the morons in State and advisors on that bombing and aftermath…using the term ‘obliterated’ was inaccurate.

