Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

JamesDuff
There’s 21-40 million illegal aliens. It will not always be pretty.

They got to go.

In sports you don’t wear a ballerinas dress playing a football game.

Joe Rogan is usually on target

So Joe what’s your solution to a very extreme problem… off suggestions you got a big platform.

Ideas?

Lisa Johnston
Joe what's a matter you!!! We voted for this. did you think it would be a quiet hi its time for you to go back home .

Please. Get real there is no nice way to do it. You broke in now were breaking you out

