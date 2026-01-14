Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Hazel
41m

He runs his mouth like most the ultra rich. He’s far removed from riff raff and crime. All Illegals are criminals and must be deported. The vast majority are getting (stealing) benefits from tax paying citizens. They wave their flags and demand rights while destroying our culture. GTFO

Primum non nocere
17m

This all boils down to a lack of education.

The USA is a Constitutional Republic. Of laws not men.

It matters zippo that Rogan has any numbet of followers. If it did,then the USA would be Democracy.

So the issue is the Law. Both the written and intent as well as the willingness to APPROPRIATELY enforce the Law(s).

Either ICE is appropriately enforcing the Law(s) within the framework provided by-the-law(s) or it is not.

