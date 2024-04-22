Of False Flags, Fatwas, FEDTalks, Furious Gaels, and UFOs (substack.com)

When I posted a reading of Schism Dreams, someone pointed out with some concern that I was voicedoxxing myself. Little did he know that it’s far too late for that. The FBI has had my voiceprint for some time. For one thing, there are the semi-regular Tonic Discussions I participate in with

Grant Smith

,

Harrison Koehli

,

Mark Bisone

,

L.P. Koch

, and

Daniel D

. We haven’t posted one in a couple of months; you can view the most recent one here, where we discussPersuasion, Rhetoric,and Propaganda:

Scheduling difficulties have made it hard for all of us to get together on our usual time every Sunday. Life comes at you fast. Hopefully we’ll get together soon and put out another one. It’s been too long.

In addition to the Tonic Discussions, over the last few months several podcasters have invited me onto their shows to discuss various matters, typically related to whatever essay I’d recently written that caught their eye. For reasons mostly involving my own laziness, I’ve not notified you about these appearances, but they finally built up enough that I started feeling guilty for not sharing them. Perhaps some of you will be annoyed, as you dislike yammering podcasters and prefer the written word – however, others of you might have long commutes during which you have nothing better to do than listen to podcast yammer, in which case the following will provide plenty of material to keep you in content for a week or so. I’m told I have a good yammering voice. So, for that matter, do my hosts. These are all great shows that I think you’ll enjoy, and while it goes without saying I will say it anyhow: you should subscribe to all of them.

The most recent appearance was about a week ago on

Kevin Barrett

’sFalse Flag Weekly News. Dr. Barrett has invited me onto his shows several times over the last year or so, and while we don’t always agree, he’s a gracious and erudite host with both a thorough command of his subject matter, and enough self-possession to not take disagreement personally. In this episode we discussedPolitical Conflict in the Age of Psychic Warfare, in the context of the week’s geopolitical events.FFWNis a rapid-fire news program, during which we go through a long list of stories and banter back and forth, shooting our hot takes from the hip. It’s fast and fun. There’s no YouTube link: Dr. Barrett is based, and therefore got kicked off of YouTube just before the show was recorded. You can find the link to the Rumble video on Dr. Barrett’sFFWNwebpage.

A few weeks before that,

Isaac Simpson

asked me onto his podcast atThe Carouselto discussDigital Purdah as a Solution to Female Internet Brain.He didn’t fully agree with my fatwa on selfies, which made for a fun conversation. From there, we got talking about Japan, memes as an authorless art form, and mythology as the original memetic literature.

Yuri Bezmenov

ofHow to Subvert Subversionhad me on his show to talk about my FEDtalkThere’s A Crown Lying in the Gutter,which contained a passage he found particularly inspiring, and which was shared around quite a bit by several readers:

You will find love; you will have many children; you will live in a house, with a nuclear reactor in the basement and two flying cars in the garage; you will eat the steak; you will build amazing and beautiful things; you will own your own life; you will be happy; and your grandchildren will go to the stars.

From there, he picked my brain on my upbringing in rural Canada, trying to determine what confluence of genetics and environment spawned the mutant Martian warlord. At a compact 30 minutes this episode is fast and punchy. His readers seemed to enjoy it, which came as a surprise to me as, if memory serves, I was recovering from a cold at the time, and did not feel on my game.

Digital Purdah also caught The New Right Poast’s

Dudley Newright

’s eye, although the main thing he wanted to discuss wasThe Eye at the End of Time. The main focus of Dudley’s podcast isn’t so much the interview, as going through the week’s memes and tweets – a similar format to Dr. Barrett’sFFWN, but much shitpoasty. Like Yuri’s podcast, this one is short and sweet. I had a lot of fun with it.

About four months ago

J. Burden

had me on his show to discussThe Day the Irish Snapped,Cryptocracy, andTonic Masculinity.This ended up being a wide-ranging discussion covering a remarkable amount of ground in a very short period of time: how Substack changes the publication game; how Amazon has wrecked the Kindle market with Kindle Unlimited; the future of entertainment as microcelebs supported by the neopatronage of their microaudiences; lindy warrior chieftain politics as a way of cutting the Gordian tangle of the managerial state; and the necessity of heroes to inspire right behaviour in young men (and their absence in the modern world). It turned out there was another John Carter who haunts J Burden’s superchats. There was talk of a death match, as There Can Be Only One.

Finally, and this one is not recent in the slightest, after writing about UFOs, the history of science, and epistemology in The Moral Evidence for Sprites, I joined

Rurik Skywalker

of theSlavland Chronicleslast October to talk about UFOs, the alien disclosure agenda, Jaques Vallée’s concept of the control system, the connection between the UFO phenomenon and cult seeding, and a variety of other fascinating and related topics. Rurik’s podcast is consistently interesting, covering esoteric phenomena, metaphysics, magick, and revisionist history, in addition to his usual beat of Russo-Ukrainian geopolitics. Highly recommended.

That's it for now. I'll have something more substantial to share with all of you soon.