John Ioannidis in 2020 told us that in people under 70 years, infection fatality rate (IFRs) ranged from 0.00% to 0.31% with crude & corrected medians of 0.05%; I say again, 0.05%, kids 0-19 (0.0003%)
Yet the CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, PHAC, Health Canada knew this data, it was never NEW data, & they continued the barbaric lockdown lunacy, all to hurt Trump; this was NEVER a pandemic! ever!
This was malfeasance, power drunk people with evil dark agendas. We have to investigate and if the US congress is playing a typical dog and pony shell game, the UNIPARTY as we know them to be, then we find ways to get proper tribunals and legal investigations and legal hearings with judges. All who did this COVID fraud, and fraud it was, from the virus/ pathogen (release, origin etc. to the lockdowns to the fraud mRNA technology gene injection) we must hold accountable. We must punish if shown wrong, if they costed lives, we must punish with jail time even.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33716331/
Dr. Paul! You are speaking to the choir! you need to get a bullhorn to speak to the public! Stop The injections now to save our children from a miserable adulthood!
It was a much bigger operation than just hurt Trump, it was a complete mind manipulation using fear to gain control, and to set up for future restrictions