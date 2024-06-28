John King of CNN uncut & going for the jugular of Biden...para "this was a game changing debate...there is massive panic among democrat strategist, fundraisers, having conversations that Biden was
dismal, and would hurt the party and persons on the ticket...having conversations about what to do about it...should we go to White House & ask Biden to step aside, should prominent dems go public"
https://x.com/i/status/1806520494646063466
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I will never vote Democrat ever again. Don’t really like Republican candidates either, but will never consider a Democrat again. Period. They lost me with this last stolen election, the scamdemic agenda, & the trans push on kids. Corrupt to the core!
Even the BBC said this morning that Biden had one job to do ie show he is capable of leading the country - and he failed. I dread to think what plan they have tucked up their sleeve. MSM haven't suddently woken up - they are just changing the narrative on command.