John Leake again waxes warmly in this stack piece on Maduro & Venezuela focusing on stretching the US Constitution to carry out the mission, well done John! "Three Key Lessons from the US’s Venezuela
Intervention”; If you favor upholding the U.S. Consitution and limiting the power of the state, you should be skeptical of this latest exertion of raw state power." well written; provocative!
Leake: ‘At a recent dinner party, a great and dear friend assured me that the United States military is now so capable that it would make short work of the Russian military. No comment.’
Start Leake here:
“Whenever I mention the debates and writings of James Madison, author of the U.S. Constitution, I am often perceived to be indulging in academic musings about a quaint, late 18th century gentleman scholar whose ideas have no relevance to the “complex reality of today’s geopolitical situation.”
WRONG. Madison’s observations—as well as those of George Washington in his Farewell Address of 1796 — are as relevant today as they were in 1796.
When it comes to foreign affairs, the stupidity and vulgarity of the notion “this time it’s different—this time we really should rid of this foreign bad guy” — never cease to get on my nerves, even though it’s been a constant emotion in human affairs for thousands of years. As Madison put it in the Federal Convention debates of 1787:
The means of defence against foreign danger have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people.
It makes absolutely no difference if some foreign military adventures are perceived as low risk-high reward. If the executive—in this case, President Trump—is granted discretionary power to take such actions, what will prevent the next U.S. President from embarking on a foreign military adventure that doesn’t have the same favorable risk-reward profile?
Remember, the U.S. government and its mainstream media lackeys are capable of spinning the risk-reward profile of a foreign military adventure however they like, and most Americans have no means of ascertaining if they are being told the truth of the matter.
The whole point of the U.S Constitution is to limit the state in its ability to take aggressive, executive actions. Once We the People start making exceptions for a particular executive whom we happen to like, we have just given up our constitutional protections and gambled with the constitutional protections of our children and grandchildren.
The equivalent in domestic affairs would be to grant HHS Secretary Kennedy broad powers to invoke a public health emergency whenever he sees fit—not stopping to think that the next HHS Secretary probably won’t be as wise and principled as Kennedy.
Again, the whole point of the Constitution is to LIMIT the power of the state to do whatever it sees fit.
When the Roman Senate granted Octavian imperium maius—effectively making him commander-in-chief of most legions while maintaining the appearance of shared power—the Senate effectively ended the Roman Republic, thereby bringing the Roman citizenry under the power of a dynastic state with direct command of the military.
Octavian—who thereby became the Emperor Augustus—was a prudent and moderate man who used his imperial power wisely. His successors, Tiberius, Caligula, and Nero, weren’t so great.
These basic lessons and principles, which Madison repeatedly pointed out in his debates and writings, are simple and easy to grasp. And yet, for reasons that aren’t clear to me, the American people seem incapable of learning them.
Back in 2003, we were told that the U.S. military would easily take out Saddam Hussein, that the majority Shia faction in Iraq would dance in the streets and align themselves with the U.S. occupation authority, and that the rejuvenation of the Iraqi oil industry would pay for the entire operation. On May 1, 2003, President George W. Bush declared the Mission Accomplished.
I won’t recite the long and dreary list of everything that went wrong with the occupation of Iraq, as it’s really too depressing. For now, I’ll just remind the reader of all the lame excuses we were given for why it didn’t turn out to be a cake walk after all.
It turned out that the body politic of Iraq was a lot more complicated and unruly than we expected, that the majority Shia weren’t as cooperative as expected, that the removal of Saddam Hussein strengthened Iran’s hand in the region, and that guerrilla fighters planting roadside bombs could create an astonishing amount of trouble, even for the vaunted “Most Powerful Military in History.”
I dare say that the majority of Americans aren’t even aware of the 450,000 U.S. Soldiers Diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injury Since 2001, mostly caused by roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan. Think about that number: 450,000 young men, many with families, who have been neurologically damaged.
I can already hear the retort: “Yes, John, but this time it’s different. The Venezuelan people aren’t lunatic, religious fanatic Arabs who don’t speak an Indo-European language. They are reasonable Latin Americans and we can easily communicate with them.”
Maybe this is true, but even if it is, the problem with this reasoning is that it grants the executive discretionary power to decide if some military actions abroad are worthwhile (low risk/ high reward) while others are not.
The argument that such military adventures are “limited” and “don’t require putting loads of regular Army and Marine boots on the ground” is equally specious. What happens when word gets out that the Americans are only willing to do limited special forces operations and airstrikes, but don’t have the stomach for full occupation?
What happens when the executive enjoys a few resounding successes at “quick and limited military operations,” and these successes embolden him to take greater risks?
Napoleon’s quick and decisive victories early in his career led many to believe that he was a military strategist of such genius that he could do no wrong. This went to his head and he ultimately took his army to Russia in 1812.
Hitler’s quick and easy seizing of Austria and the Sudetenland by only threatening to send the German army led many to believe he was a strategist of such genius that he could do no wrong. This went to his head and he ultimately sent the German army to Russia in 1941.
At a recent dinner party, a great and dear friend assured me that the United States military is now so capable that it would make short work of the Russian military. No comment.
I could go on, but I’ll conclude by highly recommending the essay Three Key Lessons from the US’s Venezuela Intervention by Ryan McMakan, published by the Mises Institute.”
"The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.
The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.
You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.
This is exactly what they want. A nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. A people consumed by mutual hatred will accept any authority that promises to protect them from the manufactured enemy. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first.
The red versus blue war is not real. It is a show put on by people who own both teams. It is professional wrestling and you think it is a real fight. The wrestlers go backstage after the match and laugh together while you are still screaming at the guy in the other section who was rooting for the wrong character.
This Is Our Country Not Theirs
This nation belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here. It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.
We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.
Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.
Remember who you are. You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies. That project is not finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.
The billionaires are building robot armies because they know what is coming. They know that eventually the population will wake up and realize what has been done to them. They are preparing for that day. The question is whether we wake up before they finish building, or after.
Stop letting them divide you. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division and are building machines to replace you the moment you are no longer useful.
Start acting like it before it is too late". —The Wise Wolf
