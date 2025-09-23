This Tylenol-autism in womb link is pure hog-wash! No main or even major culprit!

Leake reported and showed the slight of hand:

‘President and HHS Secretary mention the potential role of large vaccine bundles administered to infants, medical advisors only speak about Tylenol.’

We are being gaslit! And RFK Jr. is being de-balled and chained down. They silenced him on mRNA vaccine moment he endorsed Trump and now have him IMO strengthening the maintenance of vaccine despite all he knows of the harms. It is staggering!

But I love this stack by Leake, brave, big stones Leake.

Leake gets more direct here and I love him and it for this:

‘While the President and HHS Secretary also spoke about the suspect of large vaccine bundles administered to infants, their medical advisors (Jay Bhattacharya, Marty Makary, Mehmet Oz, and Dorothy Fink) focused their remarks exclusively on Tylenol, and didn’t mention vaccines.’

Read Leake here too for this is a profound statement as he, Leake moves to protect our children:

‘At the McCullough Foundation, we are currently performing an exhaustive investigation of autism. We have carefully examined Tylenol, and we have found little evidence to warrant regarding it as a prime suspect. Interest in the purported Tylenol-Autism link has recently been piqued within the same institutions that have long vehemently denied that autism is linked to childhood vaccination.

Thus, the totality of circumstances suggests that Tylenol is more of a red-herring than a true suspect.’

This statement by Leake is profound:

‘Thus, the totality of circumstances suggests that Tylenol is more of a red-herring than a true suspect.’

It is about money money money $$$.

Leake is banging the target when he reports this (he is over target and lays blame at the feet of vaccine):

‘Since it became a widely used, over-the-counter drug in 1960, Tylenol has been the only recommended medicine for relieving pain and reducing fever in pregnant women and infants. My entire Generation X (born between 1965-1980) was exposed to Tylenol in utero, and our mothers often gave it to us to lower our fevers from frequent earaches. And yet, in my birth cohort (1970), autism was virtually unknown.

The trend of dramatically increasing autism began in the late eighties, following the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. This Act granted liability protection to vaccine manufacturers, which was followed by a rapid proliferation of the number of shots on the childhood schedule.’

The vaccine lobby just scored a huge win! Getting RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya and even POTUS Trump to talk that garbage on that podium today about autism and Tylenol. Again these people are damaging Trump’s reputation and I argue RFK Jr.’s job is to block for Trump as to the deadly Malone Bancel Weissman Sahin Albert Bourla Moderna Moncef Kariko Tureci Perna et al. mRNA vaccine and Makary and Bhattacharya and Mr. chip insert Dr. Oz, the television doctor, all are to block for RFK Jr.

The game is ‘who could block the most’. Or I should say, who could bullshit the most and talk in circles the most and make you think they are really trying to deal with the mRNA vaccine that killed. Knowing their job is to expand it and mainstream it and replace all vaccine with mRNA vaccine. I guess Susie Wiles is doing a great job when you come to think of it.

This autism-Tylenol link in utero pressor is and was bullshit, total, MISDIRECTION, a fraud fake to deceive you the public and take your attention off the devastating effect of vaccine and autism (and Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine and the deaths, this is about whitewashing and sanitizing criminals and never ever removing mRNA vaccine as you ‘thought’ they would (but no, all that was posturing to get their hands on your tax-money salary, they cashing in too, shit, they only human too) so they got to throw this bullshit con at you about Tylenol) and all the childhood and even adult diseases that plagued us. It is the vaccine, stupid, it is the vaccine. NOT Tylenol. Moreover, Tylenol is given to manage the fever after the vaccines for then the child or even adult is at risk of seizures etc. Did you idiots think that it is the vaccine? That the estimates of effect can be at high risk of bias due to the confounding (distorting) effect of the vaccines? Morons! I cannot believe people like Bhattacharya and Makary would be part of this junk charade on that podium today. Junk science, not even CDC MMWR type pseudoscience.

Shame on them! Again, with their SPIKEVAX. That they have not pulled and still giving to 6 month old infants. Did you notice they have not withdrawn the SPIKEVAX.

The study they cited today (by Baccarelli et al.) of Tylenol-autism link is such garbage. Shame on them! They all know it is methodologically flawed and weak. Confounded studies. High risk of biased outcomes. Does a disservice to the millions of parents and children, person wrestling with autism and spectrum and other neurological illnesses prior tied to vaccine, infant vaccines, now even the mRNA vaccines.

I am a global expert in evidence-based medicine and epidemiology and will challenge RFK Jr. and Makary to debate me with that crap bogus science they referred to today, it is shameful and disgusting all at once. These people are doing all they could now to deny that vaccines in children cause these range of health issues, playing with the language and the nation, throwing all sorts of crap into the debate and now it is Tylenol. Same RFK Jr. who cut his teeth and got fame off vaccine and these illnesses now trying to tell you it is not the vaccine, and they are all using lawyerly language skirting the issue with legalese phrases etc. It is such a shame we are being conned again by people we trusted. Throw in a vaccine word here and there to throw you off to think ‘hey, they are looking at vaccine too’…no! they are trying to stop you from ever thinking of the vaccine-disease link.

And you make POTUS Trump look bad, what you clowns did today, for he is talking junk garbage on the podium again as they had him in COVID. His moronic Task Force clown car circus had Trump talking just falsehoods on podium during COVID.

So, I say, show us the evidence. Show us. About Tylenol-autism in the womb for what you showed today is NOT evidence of any link.

You chose a scapegoat today and it was Tylenol. Like how Tamiflu was a drug in search of a disease, and you gave it H1N1 in 2009 and like how Remdesivir was a failed Ebola drug in search of a disease, and you gave it COVID etc.

Disgusting for it is a lie!

Debate me. Show me and us the evidence you used to stand on that podium today and have poor POTUS Trump stand there making a fool of himself. You are trying to sanitize vaccine so that you do not need to put Malone and Bourla and their/his mRNA technology with Bourla and Bancel and Pfizer etc. in a jail. You know the duplicity you are doing. And damaging the public. I am not fighting FOR Tylenol, I am just saying you are lying and deceiving the nation as to ta link between Tylenoland autism. Nothing you presented today can allow you to state that. Of course, yes, blah blah blah para ‘more research is needed to clarify the link’…that’s typical bullshit talk at the end of any study. There is NO, zero proper strong science linking autism to Tylenol and you RFK Jr., you know it. Yes, we know ‘further research is needed’ blah blah blah…junk. It is needed on everything. Nothing new here. Nothing groundbreaking here.

But that review you all cited today of a link

is NOT a causal link and most if not all the included studies are of poor research methods design, all highly confounded and did not account for the role of vaccine in the findings. So you RFK Jr. and Makary just made POTUS Trump look like an idiot for you presented as YOUR backing research, very poor methodologically flawed research in a review that itself was poorly conducted.

Do you want me to take it apart line by line for you? The methods of that review?

The same way I stood up and out against the OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, I stand again today. That they could make such dramatic mistakes with the deadly lockdowns and mRNA vaccine and now come on podium informed by Makary the clown I now call him, a clown, to stand there straight faced with this Tylenol in the womb-autism link. I looked at the research, it is sub-optimal, weak, confounded, biased, cannot stand to scientific scrutiny, not causal, bogus sub-optimal research and very weak, and the body of evidence shows actual links between vaccine and autism, and NOT Tylenol.

Shame on you substackers who are playing a game fore likes and lathering, for gain…you are playing a dangerous game for strokes, and I am calling you out. Redeem yourself. No job is worth it.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.