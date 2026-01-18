John Leake: "ICE agents involved in this incident (Renee Nicole Good who was shot dead in Minnesota) may be well-trained and prepared for the tough and demanding business of
detaining illegal immigrants. However, their actions in handling a hysterical woman suggest they were not properly trained for dealing with protestors." "Given that she was trying to drive away, it is
hard to understand why the ICE agents didn’t immediately move clear of the car.”
Leake poses a provocative question.
Is Trump losing Rogan? Is this just hype by media? Is Rogan that important to Trump’s polls? Does Trump even care what Rogan thinks?
‘In February 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson famously lost Walter Cronkite when the renowned news anchor told Americans he could no longer accept the president’s assurances about the war in Vietnam.
This week, President Trump may have lost Joe Rogan for the prosecution of his own war—this one on immigration.’
Et tu Joe?
Well written stack by Leake, again! Great writer.
Start Leake here:
Fear, Loathing & Bias - by John Leake
The agent on the side was telling her to get out of the vehicle. Instead she accelerated into the other agent.
I think the wife on the outside of the vehicle is unknowingly at fault. Watch the video closely. As drivers head was looking to left at agent at her door, the wife tries to open passenger door which appears locked. I think the driver heard & thought another federal agent was trying to get in the passenger side, so she took off without seeing the agent in front of her previously stopped vehicle and didn’t even look to the right before gassing it. The wife knew right away the driver was wrong in gassing it as she’s screaming at her too. Both women chose to commit a felony that day, obstructing federal agents from doing their job. Their fun day was ruined by their felonious actions.