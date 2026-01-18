Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Bluejay
3h

The agent on the side was telling her to get out of the vehicle. Instead she accelerated into the other agent.

Rebecca
3h

I think the wife on the outside of the vehicle is unknowingly at fault. Watch the video closely. As drivers head was looking to left at agent at her door, the wife tries to open passenger door which appears locked. I think the driver heard & thought another federal agent was trying to get in the passenger side, so she took off without seeing the agent in front of her previously stopped vehicle and didn’t even look to the right before gassing it. The wife knew right away the driver was wrong in gassing it as she’s screaming at her too. Both women chose to commit a felony that day, obstructing federal agents from doing their job. Their fun day was ruined by their felonious actions.

