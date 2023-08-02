Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ann
Aug 2, 2023

Thank you for sharing.

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Prof. Fred Nazar's avatar
Prof. Fred Nazar
Aug 2, 2023

Please ask her about this:

there's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the mason Georgia guide-stones:

- Both Churchill and Roosevelt were masons and plotted to get the reluctant USA into the war by provoking the Japs and letting Pearl Harbor (left the whole fleet defenseless and concentrated there as an easy candy to be taken from a kid, no radar warning from outer islands, etc.)

- 9-11: two "planes", yet the third tower that imploded like in a controlled demolition (WTC7) was out of reach and all 7 World Trade Center towers destroyed, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center... and the owner, with his 2 grown up siblings, failed to show up for work (never skipped work before)… by the way, he took an insurance policy against terrorism, just months before, when no one was taking them.

- J6: The fake riot was mason-planned, incited and guided by FBI agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! The same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the insurrection against the stolen elections in Brazil! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know

It's such a mason manual that they organized the same J6 play in Brazil when it was proven that the voting machines owned by mason Soros, were rigged:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us

- At least since the 90s, vaccines were weaponized to reduce the population, for example:

1. Adding hCG to infertilize women: lab detected in 30 countries

2. Overpassing the FDA 10 ng limit to human DNA “contamination” by 2000%, thus causing neuro-damage (autism, asperger, tics, dyslexia in 29% of kids, etc.) and childhood cancer epidemic (n.b. leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas)

Check soundchoice.org or videos at bottom after this page:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos

- COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with

- Wake up videos:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be

- It's genocide for depopulation:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depop-vaccines-no-myth

- It’s the masons, who create counterfeited currencies (trillions of dollars and EUROS) and bought the listed corporations, media, healthcare, universities, parties and political careers:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex-illuminati Ronald Bernard (all lodges obey the same master, Satan):

http://youtu.be/JAhnCdXqPww

Now, are you really ready for this?:

The full PLAN exposed:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed

16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

Pllllleeeeease, on my knees, don’t believe me, just do your own homework by searching the following in mojeek.com (includes crawl date filter), gigablast.com, startpage.com, duckduckgo.com, and maybe yandex.com (not Google, Bing, Yahoo censors). The key terms to test them? Child Satanic Ritual Abuse, Child Satanic Ritual Murder.

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/rpn5aj/i_have_found_the_perfect_uncensored_search_engines/

https://www.deepwebsiteslinks.com/uncensored-search-engines-for-anonymous-searching/

PS I'm sorry I'm linking to my own substack. It’s not self-promotion: I couldn’t find better links but if you find anything better, I'd be glad to replace.

If you are a mason or know a mason, ask him to ask his 33° master to put in writing and sign it, who is "the great architect" and that he is not Lucifer. If he refuses, then he’ll know who he is really serving, Satan: tell him to get out of masonry NOW. Sooner or later he’ll be required to trample on a cross to get to a higher degree.

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Confessions of a former mason (Serge Abad-Gallardo):

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

Confessions of ex-illuminati Ronald Bernard (all lodges obey the same master, Satan):

http://youtu.be/JAhnCdXqPww

Confession of 33rd degree master mason - Masons worship deities/demons

https://rumble.com/v294ksc-words-from-33rd-degree-master-mason-rare-video-masons-worship-all-sorts-of-.html

Masonry's Satanic Connection

https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Masonry's-Satanic-Connection:4

Masonry's Satanic Doctrine | From Their Own Books

https://rumble.com/v2wg24a-masonrys-satanic-doctrine-from-their-own-books.html

Do Freemasons Worship Lucifer？ Evidence They Don't Want You To See

https://odysee.com/@John_4-14:a/Do-Freemasons-Worship-Lucifer%EF%BC%9F-Evidence-They-Don't-Want-You-To-See-%EF%BD%9C-Hidden-Agendas---Walter-Veith:0

Satanic Ritual Abuse and Secret Societies [1995] [VHS]

https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/satanic-ritual-abuse-and-secret-societies-1995:3

Satanic Pedophilia Torture and Blood - Dark Satanic Secrets Revealed

https://odysee.com/@Gmail.com:52/822821884_Satanic-Pedophilia-Torture-and-Blood---Dark-Satanic-Secrets-Revealed:4

UNITED NATIONS LUCIFER AND THE LUCIFER TRUST

https://odysee.com/@dynosarus:c/UNITED-NATIONS-LUCIFER-AND-THE-LUCIFER-TRUST:4

The best way to have a real dialogue about vaccines being weaponized to handicap, infertilize and murder the “over-population” is to start with vaccine contamination: nobody could be in favor of contaminated pharmaceuticals.

1. Carcinogen SV40 in Oral Polio Vaccine: they knew it since the 60s but kept distributing it even until 2016 !!!

2. hCG in vaccines to infertilize women detected since the 90s: still going on

3. Thimerosal, aluminum, Mono-sodium Glutamate (MSG) and other NEUROTOXINS

4. Heavy metals

5. Human DNA 2000% in excess of FDA 10 ng limit (main driver towards autism, leukemia and non-Hodgkin cancer)

6. Graphene oxide in Flu and COVID shots but now with anything injectable (even dentist anesthesia, hospital IV, etc.).

7. SV40 genomic sequences and double-stranded DNA in mRNA COVID shots

8. Bluetooth nano-routers injected with COVID vaccines and inserted with swabs (which explains why they rejected the cheaper non-invasive saliva test).

Proof of criminal intent:

Points 7 and 8

Censoring and blocking 30+ COVID cures

Labeling the most lethal batches with a lethal code (howbad.info)

Blocking the real knowledge of effectiveness v. "adverse event" rate

That proves:

A. There's zero Government control

B. There's zero Manufacturer liability

C. There's zero Media coverage

D. All that, during decades and still going on, not only with vaccines but also with medicines, food&beverage additives, etc. Everything, even institutions have been weaponized!

E. There's zero political action to stop that (except RFK2 in the USA)

There's a low chance of anything changing unless people understand the urgency of:

The full PLAN exposed:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed

16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison

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