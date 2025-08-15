But John wrote a well done stack and I ask you to support him, great writer and super patriot wanting to do good by people, to save lives…but he made 2 mistakes I must bring to his attention, based on his well written piece below:

1)when John talks snake venom, cobra etc. in the Malone COVID spike protein and mRNA vaccine discussion, he must invoke the name of Dr. Bryan Ardis who has been instrumental, leader, yet pilloried because he is kind of smarter than the typical COVID Freedom Fighter moron substack writer, save John and some…give Bryan his strokes please John! Put them stones on the table, that you possess, be brave, do not let the fraud filthy system of backlash and doxxing constrain you…phuck them…as I say daily!

2)also, you said in your piece that it was brave dissidents like Marik and McCullough who talked folk into NOT taking the Malone et al. death mRNA shots that criminal shillers Malone et al. coerced and told people to take…but you forgot me…why? I was INSIDE the Trump administration fighting against the mRNA vaccine and have been with you, so I must be in that debate, front and center. I want nothing. But respect the fact that I was the one with McCullough, Ladapo, Urso, Oskoui, Risch and some others like Lee Merritt, Lee Vliet, Wolf, Steve Hatfill, Peter Navarro, Bannon, and Breggins who initiated the COVID lockdowns pushback and were raging against the Malone et al. vaccine, we knew the harms, when people like Makary at FDA, Prasad at FDA et al. were playing with themselves doddering pulling flint out of between their toes pimping, on 2 and 3 sides with finger in the wind to see which side to pimp off of…like how Malone operated all his life, them types John, we were fighting on the floor….when Bobby Kennedy Jr., the real one, the one WE created and built, that one, tat we love and that one I respect, support huge, still support, the brilliant advocate against OWS and the Malone vaccine was on tap, when he was fighting (correctly) Trump against the mRNA vaccine for he knows the truth (even Trump knows the mRNA vaccine is deadly, fully), we were in it together, before he was silenced by Susie Wiles and the Trump inner orbit…we were there FIRST…so mention us and do not forget me, your buddy who when we meet we have deep talks and go drinking some nice fine wine…ha ha

do not forget us, do not forget me…Marik and McCullough deserve huge praise, front line folk in the war, but we are equals. so praise properly my brother from another mother…huge love and respect. To you John.

btw, my arthritis is acting up and my dementia, so pardon me.

‘The Greek geographer and historian Strabo told the famous story of Cleopatra committing suicide by holding an “asp”—i.e., Egyptian cobra—to her breast.

The “Death of Cleopatra” has been the subject of dozens of paintings, including the following by Guido Cagnacci that hangs in the Met.

Cobra venom is composed of a fascinating cocktail of toxic proteins, including the following:

Three-finger toxins (3FTx): This is a dominant family of proteins in cobra venom, especially in elapids. They are neurotoxins that bind to nicotinic acetylcholine receptors at neuromuscular junctions, disrupting nerve signals and causing paralysis.

Phospholipase A2 (PLA2): These enzymes contribute to various effects, including neurotoxicity, myotoxicity, and inflammation. They can also disrupt cell membranes and cause tissue damage.

Snake venom metalloproteinases (SVMP): SVMPs can cause hemorrhaging by damaging blood vessels and disrupting blood clotting.

Cytotoxins: These proteins are responsible for cell damage and death, leading to tissue necrosis.

Other proteins: Cobra venom also contains enzymes like L-amino acid oxidase, serine proteases, and C-type lectins, as well as other bioactive peptides and molecules according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

If you are wondering how on earth all of these toxic proteins came about in snake venom, you’re not alone. It’s one of many millions of things in nature that we humans don’t really understand.

Cobra venom acts quickly on living cells and its deleterious effects are spectacular. However, as we are discovering, other proteins may act slowly and insidiously, gradually diminishing the health of the organism in a way that may be perceived as something akin to accelerated aging.

Scarcely a day goes by that I don’t receive the news of someone in my extended social network of friends in their forties and fifties being struck with a disease that we would normally expect to hit us in our seventies or eighties. In the last month I have received texts or calls about the following cases.

1). An old American ex-pat friend in Paris (53) developed excruciating chest pain and was diagnosed with myocarditis.

2). An old friend in London (43) detected a strange and rapidly growing mass in her rectus abdominis (“six pack” abdominal muscle). The NHS doctors with whom she has consulted suspect a sarcoma but can’t seem to find time to schedule a biopsy.

3). An old friend in New York (48) was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

All of the above received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This morning I read a new manuscript by N. Nathaniel Mead, Peter A. McCullough, Paul Marik, Nic Hulscher, et al titled Compound Adverse Effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Coronavirus Infection: A Convergence of Extensive Spike Protein Harms to the Human Body

It’s an astonishing fact only a small handful of senior academic doctors—Peter McCullough and Paul Marik being perhaps the most notable—are seriously investigating what has been done to the entire human race since 2020.

In recent years I have spoken with some of the wealthiest people in the country about what we are doing at the McCullough Foundation, and I often get the impression that they can’t quite bring themselves to believe the story that I tell them.

A few of them have themselves experienced rapidly accelerating cancer, Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s since around the year 2021. When it comes to contemplating etiology, their doctors never say a word about those experimental gene therapy shots they received in 2021.

The most amazing thing of all is that our public health authorities still don’t want to talk about detecting and analyzing the foreign, toxic protein that has contaminated all of us, either through COVID-19 infection, vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, or a combination of both.

Strangely enough, a long established standard method for protein detection—a test called ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)—can be used to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in a given sample.

And yet, no one in the NIH is even talking about using this and other tests being developed to conduct large population studies on the presence of spike protein and its correlation with a host of syndromes and clinical diseases.

As a true crime author, I have seen this story again and again. The easiest way to conceal a crime is to avoid investigating it. As long as you don’t find any evidence, you will not be obliged to conceal what you have discovered—at least not actively.

Don’t lie about it; just avoid looking into it. When suspicions arise—even grave suspicions—the strategy is simply to refuse to investigate and hope that people grow weary of worrying about the problem.

The trouble for the concealers is that extremely damaging lies don’t go away. Like a suspected cancer that isn’t rapidly treated, such lies grow and become ever more malignant and metastatic.

We at the McCullough Foundation are weary with this catastrophe, but we’re not going to stop looking into.

Dr. McCullough frequently uses a test in his clinical practice to detect antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. He frequently detects very high spike protein antibody levels in patients, even in those who never received a vaccine and who have not had acute symptoms of COVID-19 for over a year. A high level of spike protein antibodies in the blood frequently correlates with the symptoms of so-called LONG COVID, which is often presents in individuals who have had multiple shots AND suffered multiple cases of COVID-19 illness.

One way or the other, all of us have been exposed to the toxic spike protein that Ralph Baric, Shi Zhengli, et al. developed in their laboratories. The only question is how long will it take our bodies to clear it.

Dr. McCullough pointed out that the spike protein is, like the pathogens that cause syphilis and Lyme Disease, able to resist being cleared from the body. Even if it does not cause obvious clinical diseases such as myocarditis, strokes, and blood clots, it is probably still affecting all of us to some degree in terms of diminished vitality.

We often think of poisons as substances that immediately result in spectacular distress and death—things like snake venom, ricin, botulinum, and cyanide. While the spike protein induced by the COVID-19 vaccines may indeed rapidly kill some people, for most of us, it is a “subtle thief of vitality” (to paraphrase Milton’s characterization of time as “a subtle thief of youth”).

Milton’s metaphor is useful because it appears that the spike protein is a poison that accelerates senescence, or aging.

For most of us, the symptoms range from ringing ears and sleep disturbances to a general diminishment of vitality. We are more inclined to feel fatigue and lethargy. We suffer brain fog, indecisiveness, and a depression of spirits. We don’t move as quickly, and we seem to experience aches and pains associated with inflammation.

In other words, the whole world has been poisoned.

Currently the greatest obstacle to finding a solution to this gigantic problem is that our entire medical establishment—with the exception of prominent dissidents like Paul Marik and Peter McCullough—advocated the shots and recommended them to their patients.

The situation reminds me of the essay “On Stupidity” by the German dissident, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who penned it in 1943 while incarcerated in the Tegel prison on suspicion of being involved in anti-Nazi activities. As he noted:

But it is also quite clear here that it is not an act of instruction, but only an act of liberation that can overcome stupidity. In doing so, one will have to accept the fact that, in most cases, real inner liberation is only possible after outer liberation has taken place.

In other words, it’s unlikely we’ll get any support from the official medical establishment until the current crop of institutional leaders is all gone. Only after they have retired will we be liberated from their stranglehold on inquiry and discourse about this catastrophe.

At this risk of sounding arrogant, I believe that our team at the McCullough Foundation—working together with other creative dissident researchers all over the world—could find a solution if we had even a millionth of the taxpayer resources given to the Vaccine Cartel.’

